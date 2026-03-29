Up to five British-trained horses could be in the mix for Irish Grand National

Fairyhouse officials are hoping up to five British-trained runners could be in the mix for Easter Monday’s €500,000 Boylesports Irish Grand National.

Ireland’s richest jumps race is the focal point of the three-day Easter festival and was won last year by the cross-channel raider Haiti Couleurs. Rebecca Curtis’s star was a first British winner in over a decade.

Boosted by a rejuvenated performance at the Cheltenham Festival, there appears to be a renewed cross-channel focus on the big Irish prize, despite it taking place just five days before the Randox Grand National in Aintree.

The Jukebox Kid, winner of the Grade Two Reynoldstown Chase at Ascot last month for trainer Ben Pauling, is a general 8-1 favourite in most ante-post betting lists.

Double those odds is the Nicky Henderson-trained mare Hollway Queen. She won the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, the same race Haiti Couleurs landed last year before his Fairyhouse success.

“I am looking at the possibly up to five UK runners; Lookaway, One Big Bang, The Jukebox Kid, Holloway Queen and Monbeg Genius,” said Peter Roe, head of racing at Horse Racing Ireland Racecourses, on Sunday.

“I think there could be up to 13 UK runners over the whole weekend, which would a record,” added Roe, the former manager of the HRI-owned track.

“They would include Sixmilebridge in the Willowarm Gold Cup and Jackie Hobbs in the other Grade One (Honeysuckle Hurdle).”

Ground conditions at Fairyhouse are currently soft with the prospect of having to water unlikely at this point. Last year, Saturday’s opening day of the Easter festival had to be cancelled after almost 60mm of rainfall fell in 48 hours on watered ground.

“It’s a neutral forecast, bits of rain, bits of drying. It might dry out a small bit, but at this stage we don’t foresee having to water, thank God,” Roe said.

Sean Bowen celebrates winning last year's Boylesports Irish Grand National on Haiti Couleurs. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The proximity of the two ‘National’ prizes so close to each other will have an inevitable impact on Fairyhouse. The two top-rated horses in the handicap, Lecky Watson and Stellar Story, also hold entries in Aintree. However, the next two, Better Days Ahead and Hewick, could line up.

“It’s going to be a very compressed handicap. Looking at it now, the compression could be only 15 or 16lbs, topweight at 11.12, bottom-weight might only carry something like 10.8,” Roe commented.

Before that, the Easter period will open with a slice of racing history as the Curragh hosts the first Good Friday race meeting held in this country. The card features the Group Three Park Express Stakes, with last year’s winner One Look one of the early entries for it.

Racing at HQ on Saturday saw the highly-touted Aidan O’Brien star Albert Einstein fail to fire on his return to action in the Gladness Stakes, won for a second year in a row by the Curragh stalwart Big Gossey. Albert Einstein now looks set to begin a sprinting career having managed to finish only sixth in his trial for the Newmarket 2,000 Guineas.

“Most horses find it very hard to go quick, he finds it very hard to go slow,” said O’Brien. “His tempo was very strong straight away and Ryan [Moore] just said he was in a gear too high early.

“If you’re in a gear too high in that ground you’re going to suffer. And that’s what he did do. I was happy that when he got tired, he didn’t stop, but I think that was just ability keeping him going.

“There’s every chance that he’s a big sprinter. He’s 570kg and going in that soft ground, it’s tough. It was a tough thing to do with him. It depends what the lads want to do but I wouldn’t be surprised if they say we’ll go the sprinting route, which was always on our mind.”

The week starts with Navan’s first flat fixture of 2026 on Monday where O’Brien’s Shaftesbury Avenue should be tough to beat in a seven-furlong maiden. Third on his Curragh debut earlier this month, the US-bred horse has first-time cheekpieces applied.

Joseph O’Brien runs three in a 14-furlong handicap with the weights topped by the 2023 Royal Ascot winner Dawn Rising. The ex-French Kiziyar has a first flat start for the trainer. But the best of them may be Galileo Dame, a course winner over hurdles last month.