Yemen’s Houthis launch second attack on Israel as conflict escalates

Main Points

Yemen’s Houthis launch second attack on Israel and vow to continue strikes, as conflict in the Middle East escalates

Five killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iranian city near Strait of Hormuz, state media reports

IDF says it has hit Iranian command centres and weapons sites

US base in Syria targeted in repelled drone attack launched from Iraqi territory, Syrian official says

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Syria repels Iraqi drone attack targeting US base, says assistant minister

Syria’s assistant defence minister said on Sunday that his country’s forces had repelled a drone attack from neighbouring Iraq targeting one of Syria’s last US military bases.

“Earlier today, the US base in Qasrak, located on our territory, was attacked by four drones launched from Iraqi territory,” Sipan Hamo said on X, adding that “the drones were shot down without casualties”.

“We hold Iraq responsible and call upon it to prevent the recurrence of attacks that threaten our stability.”

The attack came a day after Syria’s army said it repelled another drone attack from Iraq aimed at al-Tanf, a base in the southeast which used to house US forces.

Earlier this week, the Syrian military said another base in the northeast was also targeted by a missile attack from Iraq, with an Iraqi official saying a local armed group was behind it. Iraq has arrested four people in connection with that attack.

Iraq has been pulled into the war since it was sparked by US and Israeli strikes against Iran, with the conflict engulfing much of the Middle East.

Pro-Tehran Iraqi groups have claimed responsibility for attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region, while strikes have also targeted these groups.

In recent months, American forces have withdrawn from the al-Tanf base, as well as Shadadi in the northeastern province of Hasakeh, and had begun withdrawing from the Qasrak base, also located in Hasakeh. – Guardian

Oman’s foreign ministry condemns attacks on its territory

Oman’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that it condemns attacks on its territory, adding that no party has claimed responsibility.

It said authorities were investigating the attacks’ “sources and motives” without providing further details.

Oman said on Saturday that a worker was injured in a drone attack on the Gulf country’s Salalah port and Danish container shipping group Maersk said later that it temporarily halted its operations at the port after Saturday’s attack. – Guardian

Five killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran city near Strait of Hormuz, state media reports

US-Israeli strikes hit a quay at an Iranian port city on Sunday near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing five people, Iranian state media reported.

“The American-Zionist enemy carried out a criminal attack at the quay of Bandar Khamir, killing five people and injuring four others,” the official IRNA news agency reported. – Guardian

A satellite view of the Strait of Hormuz from January. Photograph: Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2025/Getty

IDF says it has hit Iranian command centres and weapons sites

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it has hit temporary Iranian command centres and weapons production and storage sites in Tehran in a fresh wave of strikes.

In a post on X, the IDF said the sites targeted included “ballistic missile production and storage facilities, aerial defense systems, and observation posts of the Iranian regime”.

According to the IDF, Iran had moved some command centres to temporary sites. “Several temporary command centers were dismantled, including commanders who were operating within the HQ’s,” the IDF said in the post. – Guardian

Smoke rises from Israeli artillery shelling on the village of Qlaileh, southern Lebanon. Photograph: Hussein Malla/AP

Iran Guards say strikes on Bahrain and UAE aluminium plants are retaliation for US-Israeli attacks

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says it launched missile and drone strikes on aluminium plants in Bahrain and the UAE over the weekend in retaliation for a US-Israeli attack on Iranian industrial infrastructure launched from bases in Gulf states.

The Revolutionary Guards said the strikes were targeting what they described as industries linked to the US military.

Since the Middle East war erupted at the end of February, Bahrain and other Gulf countries have regularly been targeted by Iranian missile and drone strikes in retaliation for the US-Israeli campaign.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the Revolutionary Guards said they hit an aluminium facility in the UAE and Aluminium Bahrain’s main plant, calling both sites “industries affiliated with and connected to the US military and aerospace sectors in the region”.

Aluminium Bahrain, one of the world’s largest aluminium producers, said two employees were wounded in an Iranian strike targeting its facility on Saturday.

The company, also known as Alba, said the workers suffered minor injuries. – Guardian

War escalates as Yemen’s Houthis launch second attack on Israel and vow to continue strikes

Good morning and welcome to our continuing coverage of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The war continues to escalate as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis confirmed a second wave of attacks on Israel since joining the conflict on Saturday. They have vowed to continue strikes in the coming days, posing a threat not just to worsening regional security but also global trade.

In Iran, two powerful explosions shook northern Tehran early on Sunday, an AFP journalist reported. The blasts occurred in the Iranian capital about 7.20am as air defences operated, but it was not yet clear what was targeted.

Meanwhile, the US is reportedly preparing plans for ground operations in Iran. The Trump administration has already deployed US Marines to the Middle East. – Guardian