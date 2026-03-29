‘You’ll always be the boss’: Roy Keane pays tribute to his late mother

Roy Keane posted a photograph of himself with his mother Marie Keane on social media. Photograph: Instagram

Roy Keane has paid tribute to his late mother, Marie, in a post on his Instagram bearing the caption: “You’ll Always Be The Boss”.

Marie Keane died on Friday at Marymount hospice in Cork city at the age of 79.

The former Manchester United and Ireland player (54) has spoken in the past of his close relationship with his mother. He has been a regular visitor back to his native Cork from Cheshire, England, where he has lived since his playing days.

Four years ago he captioned an Instagram picture of himself and his mother with the words “The Only Boss I listen to”.

Messages of condolence were posted underneath his most recent post from former Manchester United team-mates such as David Beckham, Gary and Phil Neville and Raimond van der Gouw, as well as erstwhile rivals such as Jamie Carragher and Anton Ferdinand, and Ireland team-mates such as Shay Given and Robbie Keane.

Marie Keane, née Lynch, was “surrounded by her loving family” when she died on Friday, her death notice said. She was predeceased by her husband Maurice (Mossie), her brother Pat, her niece Estella and her nephew Thomas.

She is survived by her adult children Denis, Johnson, Hilary, Roy and Pat and their spouses, her six siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, her neighbours and friends.

A requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in Farranree.

In his first autobiography, Keane said Mossie and Marie “were warm, loving parents”.

He noted that his mother was “always good for the bus fare” when he was a teenager.

“And if I needed a pair of football boots she would miraculously provide them. Maybe not the best brand on the market, but more than adequate for me.”

Marie Keane lost her husband in August, 2019. He had suffered a stroke a year before his death.

His funeral Mass at the Church of the Resurrection in Farranree heard that the couple had just celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

The couple were in attendance when Keane received an honorary degree from UCC. They were also present in Cork City Hall when he was awarded the Freedom of Cork city in a ceremony alongside Olympic medallist Sonia O’Sullivan in 2005.