Live National League finals updates: Kerry and Donegal meet again at Croke Park

Division 1 final: Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm (Live on TG4)

Division 2 final: Meath v Cork, Croke Park, 1.45pm (Live on TG4)

Malachy Clerkin opines about the incredible career of Seán O’Shea on the eve of the league finals. At just 27, the Kenmare man has posted an incredible scoring tally of 12-479 in league and championship for the Kingdom, putting him fourth in the county’s all-time standings. Thanks partly to the exploits of David Clifford, O’Shea is probably still a touch undervalued.

[Seán O’Shea shows how hard it is to be a great Kerry footballer in a David Clifford world]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the National Football League finals. After Down and Carlow’s wins last night, it’s time for the Division 1 and 2 showpieces at Croke Park. The Division 2 final promises to be a very exciting game for the purists, with Cork taking on Meath (throw-in 1.45pm). The Rebels took the two points earlier in the campaign in a close affair.

Then it’s a rematch of last year’s All-Ireland final in the Division 1 final, as Kerry look to maintain their superiority over Donegal at Croke Park (4pm). The Ulster side ran out four-point winners in the second round of the leagues in February, so both sides have reasons to put down a marker. We’ll have updates all through the day’s action, so stay with us.