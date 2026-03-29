Leicester coach Geoff Parling apologises for pushing presenter Craig Doyle during live broadcast

Leicester head coach Geoff Parling has apologised for pushing Irish TV presenter Craig Doyle ahead of the Premiership game against Gloucester at Villa Park on Saturday. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Leicester Tigers head coach Geoff Parling has apologised after he used foul language and pushed TNT Sports’ Irish presenter Craig Doyle ‌over a segment where the broadcaster’s producer Liam MacDevitt attempted a conversion while players ​were warming up.

Parling was not happy with the interference at Villa Park before Saturday’s Premiership Rugby clash with Gloucester, which Leicester lost 36-17.

“That’s not on,” Parling told ​Doyle after the latter asked if he would sign MacDevitt. Parling then pushed Doyle ⁠and directed foul language at him before ordering the TNT ‌staff ‌off ​the pitch.

“Whilst this was contrary to standard practise [sic] and – as always – the well-being of those players under the posts was Geoff Parling’s primary concern, Leicester Tigers and Geoff Parling accept that the response was unnecessary and would like to apologise unreservedly to everyone involved,” Leicester said in a ‌statement.

Parling had said after Saturday’s ​match that a TNT staff member had apologised to him.

“The producer ⁠from TNT has just ⁠come and apologised ​to me ... I’m very wary that I need to protect my players. And certainly balls flying towards our players that can go anywhere was an injury risk. And I’m obviously not going to be happy,” he told the BBC.

Parling, a former England international, said on Sunday that it was ‌not appropriate for the ⁠viewers to see the incident.

“I would like to apologise for the incident pre-game yesterday ... I offer my thanks to ‌Craig Doyle and TNT for continuing to innovate and think differently,” he added.

“After ​talking last night we’ll make sure we are ​fully aligned behind new ideas, including when best to use them.”