Cancelled Expressway bus route leaves visually impaired without ‘lifeline and independence’

Megan and James rely on the Expressway service to Carlow and Dublin, their mother said.

A mother with two visually impaired young adult children has described the move by Bus Éireann to cancel one of three routes across the country “as ending their lifeline and independence”.

Fiona McCusker, a single mother who lives in Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny, has three children, two of whom have albinism. Megan (22) and James (19) depend on the service as no train services or private bus operators cover the area they live in.

Bus Éireann is to cease operating three of its Expressway services from Sunday May 24th. The services that are to be withdrawn include Waterford-Dublin/Dublin Airport (Route 4), Rosslare/Wexford-Waterford (Route 40 Segment), and Ballina-Galway (Route 52).

The bus operator has blamed “significant” financial losses that the services are accruing for the decision to axe the routes.

McCusker, a nurse in St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, said: “This route isn’t just a convenience for us, it’s essential. My two visually impaired young adults rely on this service every day, especially as I work Monday to Friday and cannot always be there to bring them where they need to go. They will never be able to drive.

“Decisions like this completely overlook rural communities and people with additional needs. It’s taking away the little bit of independence they have.

“Their lives revolved around Ballyhale and having such a bus service helped them gain some of their own independence. There has to be more consideration for those who depend on public transport as a lifeline, not a luxury.”

Her son James will be starting college in the South East Technological University Carlow in September and was depending on the bus. He also helps out with Vision Ireland in Dublin, as does Megan.

“I thought I had them both sorted with college and work access,” she said. “Even if I can get them to the train in Kilkenny city or Thomastown, the timetable won’t work. Plus, because of the condition they live with, they find it very difficult to see things, such as seats.”

James and Megan with their mother Fiona McCusker

Local Fianna Fáil TD Peter “Chap” Cleere described the move as “a serious blow to communities” across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Cleere said the route is “a vital link for workers, students and families who rely on affordable, reliable public transport every day”.

“At a time when people are already under pressure from rising costs, removing daily services and cutting off key stops in our towns and villages is deeply concerning.

“Students travelling to college, people commuting to work and those accessing healthcare or Dublin Airport will all be impacted. We need solutions, not further isolation of rural communities.”

Party colleague Cllr Deirdre Cullen described the move as a blow for rural connectivity. She said

that “on the one hand we are to encourage more use of public transport and to leave the car at home, if you have a car, but then see options reduced and taking this choice away for many. To make matters worse, it’s coming at a time when petrol and diesel prices are soaring.”

She is calling on Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and the National Transport Authority to install a replacement bus service for the Dublin to Waterford Expressway Route 4 as a matter of urgency.

The transport authority has been notified about the move.

Bus Éireann were contacted for further comment.