AIL: Lansdowne earn semi-final spot with win over Clontarf

Lansdowne sealed their place in the Energia All-Ireland League semi-finals with a 31-19 win over Clontarf at the Aviva Stadium back pitch, while Terenure took a giant stride towards the last four by defeating Cork Constitution 21-5 at Lakelands Park.

Terenure went into that game in fourth place, above Con on points difference, and used the first-half wind to lead after a well-taken try by scrumhalf Griffin Culiver and a close-range finish by Luke Clohessy following a long-range attack, both of which Chris Cosgrave converted.

Rob Hedderman’s try gave Con hope early in the second half, but the home side weathered one siege on their line thanks to a key Max Russell turnover. After Con prop Mark Donnelly was red-carded, Will Hickey scored off the back of the ensuing scrum.

Terenure pounded Con’s line without reward in seeking a bonus point, but given their vastly superior points difference, one point would suffice at home to UCD, who beat Nenagh 57-49 and are likely to be strengthened ahead of their relegation playoff.

All-Ireland League Division 1A table

Con, meanwhile, will be at home to Lansdowne, their result against Clontarf this weekend marking their fifth successive win. George Morris, Matt Healy, Greg McGrath, Paul Wilson and James Kenny were Lansdowne’s try-scorers, while Dylan Donnellan (his 17th of the season), Jordan Coghlan and Paul Deeny offered Clontarf’s replies.

In Division 1B, Old Wesley maintained their one-point lead over Trinity at the top of the table with a 35-22 win at home to Naas, while the students had a 26-17 win at home to City of Armagh. Next Saturday, Old Wesley go to City of Armagh, who have missed out on the playoffs, seeking a five-point haul while Trinity are in Blackrock.

Wingers Seán Sexton and Tom Ironside Wickham each scored a brace, as did replacement Bryan Fitzgerald, as Garryowen scored a dozen tries to beat Queen’s 63-21 at home and secure a playoff semi-final away to UCD.

Naas have a two-point lead over UCC, who sit in the relegation playoff place, ahead of next Saturday’s games at home to Instonians and Garryowen.

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Shannon are in the 2A playoffs after beating promoted MU Barnhall 28-12 at home. Wanderers sit third and Dungannon fourth despite the latter’s 22-7 loss away to Corinthians, who came up one try short of overtaking the Ulster club on points difference.

Old Crescent were consigned to a relegation playoff after losing 47-13 at home to Cashel, meaning Greystones are safe despite a 24-22 loss at home to Ballymena.

Sligo moved two points ahead of Malone in fourth place in Division 2B with a 33-16 win at Buccs, while Division 2C leaders Clonmel lost 33-21 at home to Dolphin but Bective could only trim their deficit to one point after a 34-33 loss in Midleton.

In the Women’s Division, UL Bohs manage to stay top and will host Old Belvedere in the semis despite a 17-7 loss at home to Blackrock College who will entertain Railway Union after they recorded their 15th win in a row by beating Old Belvedere 39-0.

Weekend results

Division 1A: Ballynahinch 38 Old Belvedere 12; Lansdowne 31 Clontarf 19; Nenagh Ormond 49 UCD 57; St Mary’s College 20 Young Munster 22; Terenure College 21 Cork Constitution 5.

Division 1B: Dublin University 26 City Of Armagh 17; Garryowen 63 Queen’s University 21; Highfield 24 Blackrock College 53; Instonians 19 UCC 17; Old Wesley 35 Naas 22.

Division 2A: Galway Corinthians 22 Dungannon 7; Greystones 22 Ballymena 24; Old Crescent 13 Cashel 47; Shannon 28 MU Barnhall 12; Wanderers 41 Banbridge 19.

Division 2B: Buccaneers 26 Sligo 33; Malone 24 Clogher Valley 15; Navan 32 Enniscorthy 29; Rainey 30 Galwegians 40; Skerries 20 UFL Bohemian 31.

Division 2C: Belfast Harlequins 22 Malahide 36; Clonmel 21 Dolphin 33; Midleton 34 Bective Rangers 33; Monkstown 36 Bruff 24; Thomond 17 Ballyclare.

Provincial League Championship semi-finals: Boyne RFC 36 Kilfeacle & District 28; Enniskillen 33 Creggs 8.

Women’s Division: Cooke 31 Wicklow 22; Ennis 10 Tullow 28; Galwegians 43 Ballincollig 5; Old Belvedere 0 Railway Union 39; UL Bohemian 7 Blackrock College 17.