Hannah Fry says cancer diagnosis left her fearing ‘horrific end of my existence’

Hannah Fry has recalled fearing the “sheer terrifying drop of the end of my existence” after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The 42-year-old mathematician and broadcaster recently competed on the second season of The Celebrity Traitors, but was banished after being exposed as a Traitor in the fourth episode.

She has now detailed being diagnosed with cervical cancer six years ago.

In 2020, Fry delayed a cervical screening exam for months, but once she eventually did it, was told cancerous cells had been discovered.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4, she told host Lauren Laverne: “The results didn’t come back for a few weeks and then I got a call from my GP telling me they needed me to come back and do another test and they did a biopsy.

“I was trying hard not to panic but when they found it was in the lymphatic system… that was when it really started to come down.”

Although it was not clear “how bad it was at that point”, Fry was told that her chances of survival were dependant on the cells not having spread to her lymph nodes.

“It’s all about basically how far into your lymphatic system has it got. If it had not got into any lymph nodes, then the odds were in my favour and I had a really good chance of survival,” she said.

“But if it was in one it would drop to a 60 per cent chance of survival and two – the odds would go against me and it would be a 40 per cent chance of survival. Any more and you are really seriously in trouble.”

After having a hysterectomy, Fry was in isolation in hospital when she asked her surgeon how her lymph nodes had appeared during surgery.

She said: “He said four of them were enlarged… like it’s not good news really.

“I was in this hospital bed on my own and no one could come and visit me for over a week with nothing but the sheer terrifying drop of the end of my existence in front of me – it was horrific.”

Holding back tears, Fry continued: “I think the problem is that when you are in that situation your mind doesn’t really have anywhere to go.

“You can’t think back to happy things that have already happened because it is sad and you can’t look forward to things you are hopeful about because it doesn’t feel like it is there.

“And you can’t be there in the moment because it is too painful – you have tubes everywhere and it’s painful because you are stuck on a bed. It’s awful.”

[ The Future with Hannah Fry on BBC Two: Just as humans stuck gorillas in zoos, could AI do the same to us?Opens in new window ]

Fry said that she could not call family and friends as she was “too sad”, adding that she asked her husband to set up FaceTime in the corner of a room like she was “CCTV” so she could watch their two young daughters play.

“I didn’t want them to see me, it was too much,” she said.

However, Fry added how “lucky” she felt. “My goodness me, as awful as that was, it had a full stop at the end of the sentence,” she said.

“That is an experience that happened in the past. I managed to get through it. I had my five-year clear the other day. I feel so unbelievably lucky.

“Going through something like that I don’t think I would swap it. I think it was honestly such a gift to have that experience when you’re 36 and then come out the other side of it.”

She added: “Every now and then I think about the lessons that I learned. They are fading a little bit but I want to hold on to them for as long as I can.”

Fry is the first professor of the public understanding of mathematics at the University of Cambridge in the UK, and a fellow of Queens’ College, Cambridge.

She was previously the president of the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications and was a professor of the mathematics of cities at University College London.

She has also presented several television and radio programmes for the BBC, including The Secret Genius Of Modern Life.

Desert Island Discs can be heard on BBC Radio 4 and Sounds from 10am on Sunday. – PA