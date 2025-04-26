Dancing With The Stars judge Julian Benson remembered at funeral for ‘hope and joy’ he brought

Dancer and television personality Julian Benson brought “love, hope and joy” into people’s lives, mourners at his Funeral Mass heard on Saturday.

Mr Benson, also known as Captain Sparkle for his dazzling attire, died in St Vincent’s University Hospital on Good Friday, April 18th, surrounded by his family and close friends.

Mourners began to gather outside the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook from 10.20am to pay their respects to the former Dancing with the Stars judge who died at the age of 54. Mr Benson lived with cystic fibrosis since his diagnosis at the age of two.

He revealed his diagnosis publicly for the first time in an appearance on the Late Late Show in 2018 and went on to found the Julian Benson CF Foundation, an organisation helping to support people living with cystic fibrosis.

His oak coffin adorned with a large white rose and lily floral wreath was carried into the church by six pallbearers.

Close friend and chief celebrant of the concelebrated Requiem Mass Fr Ivan Tonge brought a moment of relief for mourners when he said: “You have to give him (Julian) credit for upstaging the Pope (Francis’s funeral) today, you really do.”

Fr Tonge said he has an over-riding image of Dublin being grey, brown and black “except for Dublin Bus and Julian”.

He said: “It’s lovely to have someone to bring colour into our lives. Celebrate a life with love, hope and joy. These are three elements Julian has passed on to us. He would have us make a donation today to his foundation. His work was to bring love, hope and joy to people.”

Mr Benson’s two nieces Leah and Ailbhe and nephew Cian presented a photograph of their uncle and two roses at the altar.

Explaining the symbols of the dancing star’s life, his cousin John Wall said two paintings from his art collection represented his love of art, a photograph of his late mother Maura whom he described as the “dream team”.

Also presented was one of Mr Benson’s sparkly hats, a friendship cap which encapsulated his “remarkable ability to chat and to draw people to him,” Mr Wall said.

A symbol from Tranquility House, a home away from home for the cystic fibrosis community, and a heart-shaped cushion were finally offered to remind the congregation “of the various facets of Julian’s life”.

His younger brother Adrian in his eulogy recalled emotionally how “Julian was the artist and I was the sports person”.

“He loved the fact that he stood out, I was horrified. ‘Go big or go home,’ Julian would say, I was (always) trying to fly below the radar.

“Julian was passionate, he spread joy, fun, positivity and happiness in his public and private life. What you saw is what you got. He was an inspiration to me and many others as he did not allow his illness to hold him back.

“He was a family man. His nieces and nephews loved the fact of having a famous uncle. He had plans for a children’s book and was working on a musical. Ultimately, we loved one another and I was very proud of him.

“His biggest passion was Tranquility House,” which helped the families of those being cared for with cystic fibrosis.

Derek, a friend of Mr Benson’s, said they had been “friends, close friends almost 27 years.

“The length of his friendships, said a lot about Julian, once you were close friends, you were friends for life. I feel reluctant standing here today. Julian had a way of making you believe you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

“Being a friend to Julian was interesting. Our friendship was very simple, walks on Dún Laoghaire pier with Teddy’s ice-cream, walks in UCD, Sunday drives, a trip to the cinema with toffee popcorn, ice cream and fizzy drinks along with afternoon tea in every hotel in Ireland.

“He would say ‘Derek we are making memories’. I know that our hearts will be healed by the memories over the years to come.”

His best friend Sarah revealed how “life and time were the most precious commodities” to him.

“Private and personal Julian, was private and low key – the real Julian. He really wanted to help people. Julian was fiercely protective of his friends. He was born to shine, we fought but we remained devoted to us.

President Michael D Higgins was represented by his aide-de-camp Captain Chole McMahon.

As Mr Benson’s female friends escorted his coffin from the church after the 90-minute ceremony strains of I Could Have Danced All Night, rang out.

Mr Benson was laid to rest in Glasnevin Cemetery.