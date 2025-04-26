Critics of Israeli government policies being labelled anti-Semitic is ‘outrageous’, Higgins says

President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris at the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City. Photograph: Simone Risoluti/Maxwells

President Michael D Higgins has said it is “outrageous” that people who are criticising the Israeli government’s policies are being labelled as anti-Semitic, adding that “many people in Israel do oppose those policies”.

It was also an “outrage” that so many in the world allowed this. “It should have been taken on from the very, very beginning,” Mr Higgins said.

The President was speaking to the media after the funeral of Pope Francis at the Irish College in Rome.

He felt it was “very significant not only who is attending today, but who is missing” at Pope Francis’s funeral. Neither the president nor prime minister of Israel were in attendance.

READ MORE

It was not wrong “if you criticised a prime minister who is strengthening an army that is in breach of international humanitarian law, [and] many other aspects of international law, if there is no respect for civilian rights, in addition to women and children”.

The president said it was a “great lie” and “absolutely untrue” to suggest criticism of the Israeli regime means support for Hamas.

He said it was very welcome that “there are so many people in the United States, we must never forget, who are as shocked as we are about the outrageous killings” being perpetrated by Israel in Gaza.

“Today we have had a wonderful gathering here in Rome of representatives of government and state,” Mr Higgins said.

“How could any of them remain silent then in view of actually starving people to death by blocking food, blocking medicines, blocking water itself, the basic necessities of life.

“Have we become numb? I think when you think of Francis’ own concept of ‘indifference’ that’s what he meant.”

[ Pope Francis ‘a voice for humanity and justice’, says President HigginsOpens in new window ]

Mr Higgins spoke warmly of his five meetings with Pope Francis, his “major revision of the Church’s relationship to nature and that’s something that is very, very strong”. And how in dealing with migration from “very, very early on” he was “drawing subconsciously on his own family’s migrant background”.

Pope Francis, Mr Higgins said, “remained more hopeful in relation to rationality and reason, than I did in terms of the fact that we were moving more and more into the consequences of what was happening in climate change”.

“It’s so serious that we were going to move beyond the point of no return.”