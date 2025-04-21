Pope Francis ‘a voice for humanity and justice’, says President Higgins

President Michael D Higgins and Pope Francis at Áras an Uachtaráin during his visit to Ireland. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Pope Francis offered a consistent voice of shared humanity on vital issues of our time such as global hunger and poverty, climate justice, migration and the dispossessed, President Michael D Higgins has said.

Mr Higgins led tributes from Irish political leaders following news of the pontiff’s death at the age of 88 on Monday.

He said the pope had a positive impact in advancing the role of women and the LGBTQ+ community in the Catholic Church.

Francis, he said, shared important messages with the world “with a unique humility” and showed in an extraordinary way how the spiritual could be a powerful source of global ethics in the challenges of contemporary life.

READ MORE

Mr Higgins had five meetings with the pope during his papacy, including at Áras an Uachtaráin in 2018 during the papal visit to Ireland.

Recalling the meeting, the President said Pope Francis spoke “of the scandal of child abuse, including in the church, and its consequences for victims and families”.

“On such matters, and on others such as attitudes towards women and those of the LGBTQ+ community within the church, Pope Francis sought to play a positive role,” he added.

“I recall at the end of our meetings he would say as to his work on such issues, ‘it is very difficult’, as he asked for and offered prayers. It is important that the steps he took are built upon as they constitute a source of hope in the years to come.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Pope Francis was a pontiff who lived the Gospel and got the fundamentals right in urging people to cease conflict and war.

“He was a voice for the voiceless, the marginalised, the poor, the migrants. In a world which is turbulent, and where there has been shocking conflict, I think he was a very pure voice of love and mercy,” he said.

Mr Martin said the pontiff had to be commended for his work to raise awareness about climate change and in calling out “the shocking killing of innocent people” in Gaza and Ukraine.

Asked about the legacy of his papacy for Ireland, Mr Martin referred to how the pope dealt with sexual abuse in institutions run by Catholic orders in the State.

Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop Dermot Farrell spoke to members of the press after the death of Pope Francis.

“He dealt with the issues of child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church and acknowledged his own feelings in that regard. And in many ways, his non-judgmental approach to life itself enabled him to deal with these issues, perhaps ultimately, more effectively than maybe others.”

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said Francis had worked to make the church more inclusive and that his “influence transcended the Vatican, offering moral leadership during times of uncertainty”.

“He promoted reconciliation, unity, and compassion over division. His 2018 visit to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families was particularly significant, inspiring hope and renewal within the church,” he said.

“His emphasis on mercy, healing, and reconciliation continues to resonate in our efforts towards addressing the challenges of the past and building a more inclusive future.”

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill paid tribute to the pope as a “strong, determined leader” whose loss would be mourned by Catholics in Ireland and worldwide.

In a post on X, the Sinn Féin politician said Francis was “a man of great faith” who, during his 2018 visit to Ireland, spoke passionately in support of the peace process.

[ Pope Francis death: Tributes paid to ‘good, decent man’Opens in new window ]

“He also marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, giving thanks for the peace it delivered in Ireland,” she said.

“Pope Francis showed compassion on LGBT issues and condemned right-wing extremists and he was in advance of many world leaders in speaking out against the Israeli war in Gaza.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said Francis was “held in high regard and admiration by so many” and that his loss “will be felt deeply”.