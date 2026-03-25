Details of 300 ‘dodgy box’ users to be provided to Sky, High Court hears

The names and addresses of some 300 'dodgy box' users are to be provided to Sky as it seeks to tackle illegal streaming of its content. Photograph: Laura Hutton / The Irish Times

The names and addresses of some 300 “dodgy box” users are to be provided to Sky as it seeks to tackle illegal streaming of its content, the High Court has heard.

Judge Brian Cregan granted an order providing that Revolut Bank UAB, the provider of accounts from which end users sent money to dodgy box resellers, must share details of 304 subscribers and 10 resellers.

Sky UK Ltd, which along with Sky Ireland Ltd and Sky Subscribers Services Ltd is part of the Sky Group, sought an order requiring Revolut to supply certain information.

Barrister Theo Donnelly, for Sky, told the court on Wednesday that the information is expected to be used to take legal actions against the resellers and some of the end users. It would just not be possible to bring cases against all 304 subscribers, he said.

John Freeman, counsel for Revolut, said his client was neutral on the Sky application. The information would be provided on an encrypted spreadsheet within 28 days, he said.

In an affidavit, Damien Gilmore, an investigator employed by Sky Subscriber Services, said the latest action arose out of a separate investigation into David Dunbar, with an address at Manor Crescent, Roxborough Manor, Co Wexford, who last year was revealed as a provider of the copyright infringing IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) streaming service called “IPTV is Easy”.

Dunbar sold subscriptions for €80-€100 per year. Sky learned payments were made primarily to his Revolut bank account.

Regrettably, Gilmore said, much of the data relating to his customers was lost or destroyed.

Dunbar was fined €30,000 for contempt over a breach of court orders to preserve data. He also consented to judgment against him for some €480,000 over his infringement activities.

His Revolut account was closed, but his statements revealed he got payments of €118,992 from resellers and €72,414 and £9,256 from end users over roughly three and a half years.

It was also established that 12 resellers and 304 “IPTV is Easy” customers transferred sums via Revolut. Proceedings had already issued against two of the 12 resellers, the court heard.

As Sky had no way of confirming the identities of the resellers and customers, it sought these from Revolut, which said it could only do so on foot of a court order.

Gilmore said Sky recently received intelligence that at least five of Dunbar’s resellers continue to sell the IPTV service.

Levels of infringement tend to peak around this time of year, with Premier League football being a very significant selling point, he said. Final matches of the season, as well as Formula 1 racing and major golf tournaments are shown in coming months.

Gilmore said Sky is anxious to ensure it can “take decisive action against these five resellers before the Premier League season ends”.

Sky is not the only content provider affected by infringement, he said. It has a significant impact on all stakeholders, and Sky is supported in its application by Premier Sports, GAA+, LOITV and Clubber TV, Gilmore said.

The judge said the information provided can be used for the purpose of initiating proceedings against the alleged infringers. He noted Sky’s undertaking that it will be used only for that purpose.