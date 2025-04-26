Pope Francis’s funeral: World leaders join thousands of mourners as pope is laid to rest

Mourners gather at the funeral of Pope Francis I in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City. Photograph: Alessia Pierdomenico /Bloomberg

The “final image” of Pope Francis will be him greeting crowds on Easter Sunday despite “serious health problems”, the more than 200,000 people who gathered for his funeral in Vatican City were told.

Presidents, prime ministers and cardinals were among those bidding a final farewell to a religious leader described as “a pope among the people”, whose death sparked tributes from across the globe.

The 88-year-old, who died on Easter Monday, has been hailed for his leadership of the Church, proving popular among young people and known for his outreach to those most in need in society.

Addressing those gathered in St Peter’s Square on Saturday morning, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re said: “The final image we have of him, which will remain etched in our memory, in our eyes and our hearts is that of last Sunday, Easter Sunday, when Pope Francis, despite his serious health problems, wanted to give us his blessings from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica.

“He then came down to this square to greet from his open pope-mobile the large crowd gathered for the Easter mass.”

Cardinal Re also said the pope “incessantly raised his voice” for peace and urged people to “build bridges not walls”.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined US president Donald Trump, UK prime minister Keir Starmer and a host of other world leaders and dignitaries for the open-air funeral mass in St Peter’s Square.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared to receive a round of applause as he stepped out of St Peter’s Basilica.

Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy met before the funeral and spoke about the war in Ukraine.

White House communications director Steven Cheung said the pair “had a very productive discussion”.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskiy met before the funeral and spoke about the war in Ukraine. Photograph: Getty Images

Mr Zelenskiy’s spokesman, Serhii Nykyforov, said the meeting lasted about 15 minutes.

A photograph of the two leaders shows them sitting opposite one another on chairs within St Peter’s Basilica, after both had paid their respects in front of the pontiff’s coffin.

The face-to-face meeting is the pair’s first since their tempestuous clash in the White House at the end of February.

The Vatican said 200,000 people attended the funeral. Later, Italy’s interior minister said not fewer than 400,000 people were in attendance between those present in St Peter’s Square and those along the route.

Others who attended include the Prince William – who attended on behalf of King Charles, Scotland’s first minister John Swinney and Michelle O’Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland.

The seating plan was based on a complex order of precedence, with Argentina – the country of the pope’s birth – and Italy at the front.

Other sovereigns, heads of state, and heads of government were then seated in alphabetical order of their countries’ names in the French language – used because French is considered the language of diplomacy.

President Michael D Higgins at the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City. Photograph: Simone Risoluti/Maxwells

Cardinal Re also told the crowd Pope Francis was “a pope among the people” who “truly shared the anxieties, sufferings and hopes of this time”.

The cardinal said: “He was a pope among the people, with an open heart towards everyone.

“He was also a pope attentive to the signs of the times and what the Holy Spirit was awakening in the Church, with his characteristic vocabulary and language rich in images and metaphors, he always sought to shed light on the problems of our time with the wisdom of the gospel.”

The cardinal added: “He had great spontaneity and an informal way of addressing everyone, even those far from the Church. Rich in human warmth and deeply sensitive to today’s challenges, Pope Francis truly shared the anxieties, sufferings and hopes of this time.

In the homily of his funeral mass the congregation hears how Pope Francis incessantly called for peace.

“He gave of himself by comforting and encouraging us with a message capable of reaching people’s hearts in a direct and immediate way.

“His charisma of welcome and listening combined with a manner of behaviour in keeping with today’s sensitivities touched hearts and sought to reawaken moral and spiritual sensibilities.”

People gathered on the streets of Rome to pay respects to Pope Francis as his coffin was transported through the city after the funeral.

The casket was driven through the Italian capital in a white vehicle, similar to the open-top pope mobile.

The pope’s coffin was received by a “group of poor and needy people” as it arrived at St Mary Major church where he was buried during a private ceremony, the Vatican confirmed.

The Vatican previously announced that people will be able to visit Francis’s tomb from Sunday morning.

He is the first pope to be buried outside of the Vatican in 100 years.

Some 250,000 mourners paid their respects to Pope Francis over a three-day lying in state, which ran overnight from Wednesday due to high demand.

The final mourners had a chance to see the pope close up in the grand surrounds of St Peter’s Basilica, before the coffin was closed in private on Friday evening.

While Saturday is the first of nine official days of mourning, speculation regarding the next pope is likely to begin soon after the funeral.

Conclave, the secret meeting of cardinals to elect Francis’s successor, is likely to begin on May 5th.

Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell – the camerlengo or senior Vatican official – has been responsible for carrying out the administrative and financial duties of the Holy See until a new pope takes over.

He had the role of announcing the pope’s death on Easter Monday, co-ordinating meetings with the cardinals before conclave and ensuring the Sistine Chapel is ready to accommodate them when that process begins in the coming weeks.

The sign of a new pope having been elected will be the emergence of white smoke from a chimney of the Sistine Chapel while, soon after, an announcement in Latin of “Habemus Papam” – meaning “we have a pope” – is made alongside the chosen pontiff’s appearance on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica. ‐ PA