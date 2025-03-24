Gardaí ‘keeping open mind’ over missing farmer in Co Kerry

Gardaí investigating the sudden disappearance of a farmer in Co Kerry have not ruled out the possibility of foul play in the case, with sources indicating the investigation team was “keeping an open mind”.

Michael ‘Mike’ Gaine (56) was reported missing from his farm near Kenmare on Friday, a day after the last confirmed sighting of him. Gardaí had no indication he was vulnerable or at risk in any way and his disappearance is regarded as completely out of character.

A very significant search operation was stepped up, including by Kerry Mountain Rescue, over the weekend in a bid to comb lands where Mr Gaine may have fallen and injured himself while tending to his animals. Volunteers also joined the search party - along with Kerry Civil Defence and Kerry Fire Service - swelling to about 250 the number of people looking for the missing man on Sunday.

The search has focused mainly on the Carraig East area of Kenmare, though no trace of Mr Gaine had been found by Monday evening. The Rescue 115 helicopter was also deployed to conduct aerial searching.

The Garda has also committed a range of resources to the case, including examining the missing man’s property and taking vehicles away for forensic examination in the event the inquiry may become criminal in nature.

Garda sources stressed that though no direct evidence had emerged Mr Gaine was the victim of foul play, his disappearance was highly unusual and the possibility of third-party involvement was being factored into the investigation.

Jason Fleming, chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association in Kerry, said Mr Gaine was a “sheep and beef farmer, and a great one at that”, adding many members of the association were concerned and had joined the search for him. “We’d be hopeful that Mike will be found safe and sound,” he told Radio Kerry.

Amid growing concern for Mr Gaine’s welfare, gardaí have released a CCTV still image of him buying mobile phone credit at a Centra store in Kenmare at 9.48am on Thursday. He was seen minutes later in Kenmare, which appears to be the last confirmed sighting of him.

Mr Gaine was described as being about 5′10″ in height and of stocky build, with brown/grey hair and a “bushy beard”. When last seen, he was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

An appeal for information issued by Garda Headquarters said Mr Gaine’s family, and investigating gardaí, were “extremely concerned” for his safety. They have asked anyone who may have been in contact with him, or seen him, late last week to come forward.

Gardaí in Killarney are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area of Kenmare town and Moll’s Gap last Thursday or Friday and who may have dash cam footage.