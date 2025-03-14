President urges ‘shared responsibility’ in final St Patrick’s Day message

President Michael D Higgins has used his final St Patrick’s Day message as head of State to call on people to choose a “path of understanding” and “shared responsibility”.

On the eve of a national holiday that will be marked by parades, pageants and parties, the President expressed thanks for the trust placed in him during his two terms in office.

He said it “remains the greatest honour and privilege to serve you, to meet so many of you in your communities, to witness your compassion, empathy and kindness”.

He expressed conviction that “in spite of all the challenges we face, there remains within the Irish people a profound and unyielding commitment to seeing beyond the self, to seeing the other as a friend, the principles of generosity, decency and care for one another.”

Public events will be held across the weekend. The St Patrick’s Day parade that will snake its way through central Dublin from midday on Monday will be the centre piece that draws hundreds of thousands of people into the city.

The theme of this year’s festival is “eachtraí”, the Irish word for adventures. Parade organisers have said it represents “the unique essence of Ireland and of Irish people”.

The parade will feature seven large-scale pageants, six showpieces and 12 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and Austria and more than 4,000 participants.

People should wrap up warm as they go out and about this weekend. There will be a few light showers on St Patrick’s Day, but it will remain dry in most areas. Highest temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees, but it will feel a little colder in a rather brisk easterly wind.

An extensive policing plan has been in place across Dublin since early on Friday, with about 1,000 gardaí on the beat over the long weekend.

People planning to attend the parade are advised to arrive early, plan their journey and use public transport where possible.

There will be rolling road closures and traffic restrictions across the city centre from early on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary said gardaí have in place a “carefully planned and fully co-ordinated plan” to ensure people’s safety.

Dublin City Council’s St Patrick’s festival treasure hunt marks the opening of the festivities on Saturday as it returns to the city’s streets for the first time since the pandemic.

Registrations are accepted between 10am and midday, with the event starting and ending at the Dublin City Council Civic Offices on Wood Quay. There will be music, performances and prizes for best costumes.

Tickets are limited, and people can sign up online at www.stpatricksfestival.ie with a maximum of four people per team. The three quickest teams to complete the trail will win prizes.

Also on Saturday, the President will host a reception at Áras an Uachtaráin to honour the Republic of Ireland men’s football squad that represented the State at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

There will be 15 members of the squad at the Áras led by team captain Mick McCarthy.