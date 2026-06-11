Shamrock Rovers captain Pico Lopes relishing chance to represent Cape Verde against Spain

Pico Lopes: 'Seeing the send-off from the road I grew up on, that will be something that will stick with me forever.' Photograph: Sarah Stier/Fifa/via Getty Images

Cape Verde defender Pico Lopes says he feels like he is “representing two countries” at the World Cup as he prepares for a dream opening match against Spain on Monday.

The Shamrock Rovers captain was born and raised in Crumlin and the locals gave him a send-off on Monday with friends and family waving Cape Verde flags.

“I don’t take this sentiment lightly, but I feel like I am representing two countries at the World Cup because of the support I felt,” he said.

“Seeing the send-off from the road I grew up on, that will be something that will stick with me forever.

“Growing up on that road where I played football, played [imaginary] world cups, we were out on the street. That’s something that sort of died away. To bring it back to that, everyone there to send me off and wish me well, that really sticks with me.”

Cape Verde will face Spain on Monday, before playing Uruguay on June 21st and Saudi Arabia on June 27th. With a possibility of three teams progressing from each group, it gives the nation hope, given they are well used to upsetting the odds, as they beat Cameroon to top their qualifying group.

Lopes has 44 caps for Cape Verde and is in contention to start against Spain, although he is “not taking anything for granted” in training. The 33-year-old played the full 90 minutes in all six qualification games and started three of their last four friendly matches, not looking out of place.

Pico Lopes prepared for a different type of challenge in the World Cup. Photograph: Getty Images

It is a different type of challenge to League of Ireland coming up against forwards like Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, but he has played against forwards of the quality of Mo Salah in competitive matches before. Lopes is not interested in an underdog tag, as he says you should take every game on its merits.

“I have sort of adapted the mentality that every game of football is difficult, whether you should win the game or not, or if you’re perceived as underdogs or favourites,” he said.

“Like it’s still hard, still a game of football, you still have to go out there and prepare properly and give everything you have.”

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The build-up to World Cup 2026 can set the tone for an entire tournament, with famous bust-ups like France going on strike in 2010 and Ireland’s experience in Saipan before the 2002 World Cup. Cape Verde are based in Tampa in advance of their opening game in Atlanta, where Lopes says that the vibes are brilliant in the camp.

“We have a really good group, full of characters. The excitement is palpable. Everyone just gets it, they’re all buzzing.

“Everyone’s just trying to make each other feel good and realising what we are about to do. It’s the first time our country has ever done this and I think people are making the most of it, which they should.”

Pico Lopes: 'As soon as we got drawn in America, it was always a dream of my wife’s to travel there by campervan.' Photograph: Inpho

That feeling has been helped by there being “no issues” in transit through immigration in the US like some teams, officials and fans have experienced and the team have been received warmly by their hosts.

“People in the hotel, the staff, the security, are buzzing and constantly asking questions,” he said.

His excitement is shared by his family, where up to 20 family members will travel across the US to support him, including his wife Leah and their seven-month-old son, Diego.

“As soon as we got drawn in America, it was always a dream of my wife’s to travel there by camper van. I don’t think she thought about doing it when she had a baby, but it’s just fallen that way.”

On matters closer to home, Lopes said he does not think the Republic of Ireland’s games against Israel should go ahead in the Nations League. The Dáil rejected Opposition proposals to stop the game on Wednesday, with an expectation that the FAI will look to move the home game to a neutral venue.

“My stance hasn’t changed. I don’t think the game should be played.

“I think it’s terrible that the players have been put in this position ... It’s a decision that should have been taken out of their hands but it hasn’t. I think the majority of people in the country ... don’t want the game to be played.”