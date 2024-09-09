IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Reform ‘unfair’ CAO, say principals; body recovered in search for Irish hiker in Sardinia

Here are the stories you need to start you day including: thirty money-saving hacks for college students and why the weird truth about work is that we actually like it

Ireland flagbearers Ellen Keane, right, and Michael Murphy during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Mon Sept 09 2024 - 08:08
‘Crude and unfair’ CAO system must change

Secondary school leaders have criticised universities for standing over a “crude, outdated and unfair’ Central Applications Office (CAO) process for selecting students on to higher education courses.

The National Association of Principals and Deputies (NAPD) said the system for awarding college places had the “appearance of fairness and transparency, but in reality, does not serve students’ best interests”.

