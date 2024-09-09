Your top stories on Monday: Reform ‘unfair’ CAO, say principals; body recovered in search for Irish hiker in Sardinia

‘Crude and unfair’ CAO system must change
Secondary school leaders have criticised universities for standing over a “crude, outdated and unfair’ Central Applications Office (CAO) process for selecting students on to higher education courses.
The National Association of Principals and Deputies (NAPD) said the system for awarding college places had the “appearance of fairness and transparency, but in reality, does not serve students’ best interests”.
- ‘She couldn’t have done better’: Student with maximum points misses out on college course due to lottery
- Full coverage of the Leaving Cert and CA offers
