Your top stories on Monday: Reform ‘unfair’ CAO, say principals; body recovered in search for Irish hiker in Sardinia

Ireland flagbearers Ellen Keane, right, and Michael Murphy during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Secondary school leaders have criticised universities for standing over a “crude, outdated and unfair’ Central Applications Office (CAO) process for selecting students on to higher education courses.

The National Association of Principals and Deputies (NAPD) said the system for awarding college places had the “appearance of fairness and transparency, but in reality, does not serve students’ best interests”.

Thirty money-saving hacks for college students: Going to college in Ireland is not cheap. Rent is through the roof, groceries cost much more than they did even three years ago, the price of a pint keeps climbing as does the cost of getting from A to B.

The weird truth about work is that we actually like it: That’s it. Summer is over. Beaches are emptying. Desks are filling and Pret A Manger queues are growing, as Europe and America go back to work.

Trump leads Harris by one point in New York Times poll: As former US president Donald Trump and vice-president Kamala Harris enter the homestretch of the election campaign in a tight race, and with their only scheduled debate looming on Tuesday, Harris faces a sizeable share of voters who still say they need to know more about her.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters