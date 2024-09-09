Thirty money-saving hacks for college students

If you make judicious use of beans, pulses and vegetables you can be super healthy and super thrifty. Photograph: Getty Images

Going to college in Ireland is not cheap. Rent is through the roof, groceries cost much more than they did even three years ago, the price of a pint keeps climbing as does the cost of getting from A to B. And then, of course, there is the whole learning business which doesn’t come free either.

But we are here to help the students of Ireland stretch their budgets while still knocking a bit of craic out of their world.