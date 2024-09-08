Body recovered in search for Irish hiker (39) missing in Sardinia since Friday

The 39-year-old went missing on Friday afternoon while on the third leg of the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara, between Masua and Cala Domestica, according to the Italian national broadcaster RAI. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

A body has been recovered in the search for a 39-year-old Irish hiker last seen on the Italian island of Sardinia on Friday.

Italian media outlets are reporting that the man’s body was found in a remote area.

According to the newspaper L’unione Sarda emergency services believe he lost his way along the track on the third stage of the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara mining trail, between Masua and Cala Domestica.

The 19.3km trail, which is is classed as hard and challenging, runs along the coastline. Some passages, particularly along the panoramic route after the Cantina Belvedere, are exposed to falling debris from above.

READ MORE

Over the weekend the southern-based Cagliari fire brigade set up an “advanced command post” with a UCL (local command unit) vehicle to co-ordinate the search teams, operating on site with Tas (topography applied to rescue) specialists, an alpine and river caves team, remotely piloted drones, and a dog unit.

The national Drago 144 helicopter was also deployed

The body was found on the side of the Canale di Sa Rocca Niedda.

The Irishman had been reported missing by his brothers, from whom he is understood to have become separated.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.