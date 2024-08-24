Ireland proud to stand by Ukrainians until they ‘prevail’, Simon Harris says

Taoiseach Simon Harris: 'I would especially like to extend my very best wishes to the thousands of Ukrainians who have made Ireland your refuge and your home – you are welcome and we greatly value the contribution you make.'

Taoiseach Simon Harris has reaffirmed Ireland’s support of Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion.

Marking Ukraine’s independence day, Mr Harris issued a 51-second video message on X outlining how the “people of Ireland” are “proud” to stand by Ukrainians and “will do so until” they “prevail”.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia two years ago, in February 2022. In the early hours of Thursday, February 24th, Russian president Vladimir Putin addressed his nation, announcing a “special military operation” against Ukraine which has continued.

The Taoiseach said that the Irish nation was “looking forward” to Ukraine becoming a member state of the EU.

He congratulated Ukraine, saying: “On behalf of the people of Ireland, I extend my warmest congratulations to the government and the people of Ukraine on your independence day.

“Thirty-three years ago, Ukraine declared its independence. Today, you inspire the world with your unwavering commitment to defending it.

“In defending Ukraine’s right to determine its own future, you’re standing up for freedom and democracy right across the world.”

Mr Harris made special mention of Ukrainians who have made Ireland their home since fleeing their country. In July these totalled 108,540, according to Government figures.

He said: “You are part of our European family, and we look forward to the day when Ukraine takes its place as a member of the European Union.

“I would especially like to extend my very best wishes to the thousands of Ukrainians who have made Ireland your refuge and your home – you are welcome and we greatly value the contribution you make.

“I wish the people of Ukraine continued strength, bravery and success. Slava Ukraine,” he concluded.