Stabbed military chaplain Fr Paul F Murphy ‘very much a hands-on padre’

Fr Paul F Murphy, originally from Waterford, was ordained at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in the city in 1996. Photograph: Facebook

Defence Forces chaplain Fr Paul F Murphy, who was stabbed on Thursday in an incident in Galway, has been described as “an exceptional chaplain” who is “revered” by the troops at Renmore Barracks, where has served since joining the Defence Forces at the start of 2014.

The attack, just before 11pm on Thursday night at Renmore Barracks, left Fr Murphy (52) with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Originally from Waterford, Fr Murphy studied at St John’s College in the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore and was ordained at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in the city in 1996.

He had previously served as a priest in Clonmel before spending six years at Dunhill and Fenor Parish in Tramore, Co Waterford, which he left at the end of 2013 to take up the chaplain’s role in Galway. He has been based at St Patrick’s Garrison Church, Renmore Barracks since then, with the 1st Infantry Battalion.

He is described as a well-known and popular figure in the Defence Forces, “very much a hands-on padre in terms of working with the troops in every aspect of their lives”, says head chaplain to the Defence Forces, Fr Paschal Hanrahan. “He is absolutely revered by them.”

Fr Murphy has made numerous overseas trips over the past decade, including to Syria and Lebanon to visit Irish troops, and is also centrally involved in organising Defence Forces involvement in the annual international military pilgrimage to Lourdes.

“He would have an incredible reputation among the European militaries because of his involvement in that,” said Fr Hanrahan.

In Galway, he said, his work involves supporting members of Defence Forces in all aspects of their work and personal lives.

“It’s about being there from the crack of dawn to the last thing at night, being with the soldiers, whether they’re in training or grumpy old NCOs – just being a person they can turn to.

“It’s about being there for a coffee or a chat, as much as the sacramental occasions… the weddings and baptisms,” he said.

Fr Murphy was due to officiate at the wedding of a soldier at St Patrick’s Church on Saturday, with Fr Hanrahan now stepping in for him.