Ireland

Teenage cyclist fatally injured in Co Waterford road traffic incident

Boy, whose bicycle crashed into parked lorry, was pronounced dead at scene of collision on the N72 near Lismore

23/08/'19 Gardai examine the scene tof a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in his 50s on the Malahide Road this afternoon. The pedestrian was killed in the incident and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Eighty people have died on the State’s road so far this year, up from 73 in the same period last year. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
Glen Murphy
Tue Jun 16 2026 - 21:311 MIN READ

A young male cyclist has died following a road traffic incident in Co Waterford.

The teenager’s bicycle collided with a parked lorry on the N72 road at Ballygalane, just outside Lismore, shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem is due to take place.

The driver of the lorry was not injured in the incident.

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A section of the road was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators, but it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including those with dash cam footage, who may have been travelling on the N72 between Lismore and Cappoquin between 10.30am and 11.15am on Tuesday to come forward.

The incident brings to 80 the number of people killed on the State’s road so far this year, up from 73 in the same period last year.

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Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy is an Irish Times journalist