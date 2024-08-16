Teenager arrested after chaplain stabbed at Galway barracks

Fr Paul F Murphy: recovering in hospital after being stabbed outside Renmore Barracks in Galway. Photograph: Facebook

A teenager has been arrested after the chaplain at an Army barracks in Galway city was stabbed.

It is understood Army sentries fired five warning shots and used a baton to subdue the attacker during the incident outside Renmore Barracks at about 10.45pm on Thursday.

Fr Paul F Murphy, who is in his 50s, is being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries following the attack, which began outside the entrance to the barracks when he was approached by youth armed with a knife

The Defence Forces chaplain ran through the barracks gate and was pursed by his attacker.

READ MORE

Renmore Barracks in Galway, the scene of an attack on Defence Forces Chaplain Fr Paul F Murphy.

Army personnel on sentry duty intervened and subdued the teenager and held him until gardaí, including members of the Armed Response Unit, arrived on the scene.

Sources said the chaplain, who was taken to University Hospital Galway, would have suffered much more serious injuries if not for the actions of the sentries.

In a statement, the Defence Forces said the shots were fired “in strict accordance with force protection protocols after a Defence Forces member was assaulted by a male civilian.

“The soldiers on duty responded to the immediate threat with appropriate force to ensure the safety of personnel and secure the area. The assailant was quickly detained and handed over to An Garda Síochána, who are now conducting a full investigation into the incident.

“The injured Defence Forces member was provided with immediate first aid at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment. We can confirm that the victim’s injuries, while serious, are not life-threatening.”

Fr Murphy posted on Facebook that he was awaiting surgery.

“Friends, thank you for your prayers, love, and concern. Sorry that I can’t reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way. I’m doing okay; just awaiting surgery. All will be well,” he wrote.

The investigation is being led by An Garda Síochána which is working to determine a motive for the attack.

The teenager is currently being held at a Garda station in the North Western Region.

A Garda spokesman said the scene has been preserved and a technical examination will be carried out on Friday.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin condemned the attack.

“I commend the members of the Defence Forces on duty at the time, whose intervention was critical,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the Defence Forces member injured in the attack.”

The incident was also condemned by Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO).

“All members of the Defence Forces are disgusted and hugely concerned by this vicious, unprovoked attack on our Chaplain Fr Murphy. We wish Paul a swift recovery and thank the members on duty in Renmore Barracks, whose brave actions undoubtedly saved his life.”