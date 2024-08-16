Sentry praised for ‘swift and decisive response’ to stabbing in Galway

The scene at Renmore Barracks in Galway city, where army chaplain Fr Paul Murphy was stabbed on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The sentry on duty at the entrance to Renmore Barracks in Galway city has been praised for their “swift and decisive response” to the stabbing on Thursday.

The sentry aimed his Steyr rifle and fired five warning shots in the air as per Defence Forces protocol, before tackling the teenager. He then used his baton to subdue and hold him until gardaí, including officers from the Armed Support Unit, arrived.

Lieut Gen Seán Clancy, the Defence Forces chief of staff, extended best wishes to Fr Paul F Murphy, and praised the “swift and decisive response” by Defence Forces personnel. “Their professionalism ensured that a dangerous situation was quickly brought under control, protecting the lives of others in the vicinity. There is no doubt that their actions were critical in preventing further harm or loss of life,” he said.

Fr Paul Murphy regularly said Mass in St Patrick’s Garrison Church, a small building that is popular for weddings and is also used by nearby residents. The parish church, St Oliver Plunkett Church, is less than a kilometre away.

Kitty Wheatley, a member of the choir for 40 years, said she was at Mass in the garrison church this week and that Fr Murphy was well known and liked by the community.

“His mother and his brother and his sister-in-law were at the Mass and I met them. He’s been here for 12 years and is very popular. We are all shocked by what’s happened. I couldn’t believe it when I heard it,” she said.

Mass had not been scheduled in St Patrick’s Garrison Church on Friday or Saturday morning this week, so many of the regulars did not become aware of the attack until later in the morning.

Some locals who arrived at the scene said they did not wish to comment on what had happened but hoped that Fr Murphy would make a swift and full recovery.

Another sentry on duty at the entrance to the barracks was kept busy as personnel arrived and departed throughout the day.

Fr Murphy’s car, parked inside the gate, was covered by a tarpaulin and was removed by a truck in the afternoon for further analysis by Garda forensic experts.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said he has been briefed on the “shocking” incident and his thoughts are with Fr Murphy. “I want to thank the Defence Forces personnel and gardaí for their action and response.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin condemned the attack. “I commend the members of the Defence Forces on duty at the time, whose intervention was critical,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the Defence Forces member injured in the attack.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she wished Fr Murphy a speedy recovery.

The incident was also condemned by Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO). “All members of the Defence Forces are disgusted and hugely concerned by this vicious, unprovoked attack on our Chaplain Fr Murphy. We wish Paul a swift recovery and thank the members on duty in Renmore Barracks, whose brave actions undoubtedly saved his life.”

The bishop of Galway said the news of the assault on the Catholic priest is “deeply shocking and upsetting”.

“I pray for the injured man, asking God that he would make a full recovery,” said Bishop Michael Duignan. “I pray too for his family, for his army colleagues and for the medical personnel who are tending to his injuries at this time.”