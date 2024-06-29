Unsettled weather set to continue with below-average temperatures

The weather is set to remain unsettled in the coming days with the long-term forecast showing generally below-average temperatures for this time of year.

Saturday began with cloudy weather interspersed with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, along with mist and fog patches, slowly clearing southeastwards.

It is forecast to gradually brighten up with sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures will reach 16 to 21 degrees generally, slightly cooler close to northern and northwestern coasts, with light to moderate north to northwest winds developing this afternoon.

It will turn cloudy tonight in the north and west with isolated showers. It is due to be dry elsewhere, however, with clear spells with lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

READ MORE

It is expected to be cloudy on Sunday morning with a few showers developing in the north and east. It will brighten up for a time from the west through the morning and afternoon before cloud returns to the west in the evening, along with rain and drizzle, mainly in the Connacht and west Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees are forecast though for northern areas, in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

It is due to be dull early tomorrow night in the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending to all areas by morning. Temperatures won’t fall below 10 to 13 degrees in light westerly breezes.

Monday is due to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the morning, clearing eastwards to sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon with most places becoming dry for the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 14 degrees in the north to 19 degrees in the south with moderate west to northwest winds.

Monday night is set to be mostly dry with clear spells and just a few showers, mainly in the north and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in mostly light northwest or west winds.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday morning. It will turn cloudier for the afternoon with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures will reach 14 to 18 degrees, mildest for southern areas where it will be driest, in moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday is due to be a breezier day with cloud and outbreaks of rain in the morning, clearing eastwards to sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures will range from 15 degrees in the northwest to 20 or 21 degrees in the southeast, all in moderate to fresh westerly winds. The further outlook is for unsettled weather with further spells of rain or showers.