Gardaí renew appeal for information about brawl at Portlaoise cemetery

Portlaoise Garda Station. Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses following violence at a cemetery mass in Portlaoise last month. Photograph: Collins Photos

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a violent incident at an annual cemetery mass in Co Laois last month.

A brawl broke out among attendees at the mass at St Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise on Sunday, May 31st.

It is understood the initial fight began between a small number of attendees at around 1pm and quickly escalated while the blessing of graves was taking place.

Four males - two aged in their 20s and two juveniles - were arrested on May 31st and appeared before a special sitting of Portlaoise District Court on June 1st.

A man in his 40s “is being treated in hospital for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time”, a Garda statement said on Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of St Peter and Paul’s Cemetery between noon and 1.30pm on May 31st, and who may have any information about the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

In particular, anyone who has camera footage (including phone or dash-cam footage) is asked to make it available.

Gardaí can be contacted at Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the statement added.