Call for statements in hit and run case that killed 9-year-old boy

Sergee Kelly replied 'no' when charged over the hit and run incident.

A solicitor representing a man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a nine-year-old boy in Bundoran has asked for statements in the case to be forwarded as a matter of “urgency”.

Gerry McGovern was addressing Ballyshannon District Court in the case of Sergee Kelly, who has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision, where Ronan Wilson (9), from Kildress in Co Tyrone, was killed last September.

Mr Kelly was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Ronan Wilson on September 23rd, 2023 at Atlantic Way, Bundoran.

The charge is contrary to section 53 (1) of the Road Traffic Act, 1961 as substituted by section 4 of the Road Traffic Act (No 2) Act, 2011.

Mr McGovern told the court that the matter could be sent forward to the Circuit Court on a plea of guilty. Mr McGovern said he had asked, through a senior counsel in the case, for statements.

“We can’t make any decision until we get the statements,” Mr McGovern said. “Statements are urgent. We may not even need a book of evidence, but we need some statements. We need to see the bones of it.”

Insp Angela Cummins said this was a “complex investigation”. She said the matter was “ready at incident room level to go to the State Solicitor’s office”.

Judge Ciaran Liddy adjourned the matter until May 3rd, 2024.

Two weeks ago, bail was granted to Mr Kelly by Judge Monika Leech only after a €10,000 cash lodgement was made.

When charged, Mr Kelly (23), with an address at Upper Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, replied: “No.” On that occasion, An Garda Síochána sought to have Mr Kelly’s bail revoked.

Judge Leech directed that a further €10,000 cash lodgement be provided, while existing bail conditions, which included a €5,000 independent surety, were to remain.

A charge of dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Under the terms of his bail, Mr Kelly is prohibited from entering Bundoran and has also been ordered to stay out of Northern Ireland.

Previously, Mr Kelly was charged over having been the driver of a vehicle, which was involved in the occurrence of injury to Ronan Wilson, and failing to offer said person assistance. He has also been charged with failing to stop and with failing to remain at the scene after the incident, which occurred at about 9.20pm on September 23rd, 2023.