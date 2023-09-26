‘It was wrong, I should have stopped,’ man charged with fatal hit-and-run in Bundoran told gardaí

A man has appeared in court charged over a hit-and-run collision in which a nine-year-old boy was killed in Bundoran.

Serge Kelly appeared at Carrick-On-Shannon District Court on Tuesday morning in connection with the fatal road traffic collision on Saturday. Ronan Wilson (9) from Kildress, Co Tyrone, was killed.

Mr Kelly (23), Upper Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, has been charged with three offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Wearing a face mask, Mr Kelly was brought to Carrick-On-Shannon by detectives.

Mr Kelly was charged with failing to stop after the collision, failing to remain at the scene and failing to offer help to the injured party.

Detective Garda Shane Maye of Ballyshannon Garda station gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Kelly on Monday.

When charged, Mr Kelly told gardaí: “It was wrong and I should have stopped, but I didn’t.”

When charged with failing to remain at the scene, he later replied: “I know I should have, but I didn’t.”

Mr Kelly was represented by solicitor John Anderson.

Gardaí agreed to bail on strict conditions. Mr Kelly was granted bail on his own bond of €2,000 while another individual agreed to go forward as an independent surety, which was approved by the court.

Mr Kelly has surrendered his passport and must sign on three times a week at Ballyshannon Garda Station. He was ordered to have no contact, either directly or indirectly, to include social media, with any of the prosecution witnesses in the case.

Mr Kelly’s mobile phone has been seized by gardaí but he must provide officers with a contact number within 24 hours.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningh remanded him on bail to appear before Ballyshannon District Court on October 20th 2023.

Ronan Wilson, from Kildress, Co Tyrone, died after a hit-and-run incident in Bundoran, Co Donegal on Saturday night. Photograph: Pacemaker

Ronan Wilson, who had been visiting the south Donegal seaside town with his family, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after the collision, which occurred at around 9.20pm on Atlantic Way, Bundoran. The boy’s funeral will take place at noon on Thursday in St Mary’s Church, Dunamore.

His father, Dean Wilson, has paid an emotional tribute to “the best son anyone could ask for”.

“I never thought I’d be saying this but I’ve lost my wee Roro; my main man, my hero and son,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Roro was the best son anyone could ask for... Rest in peace my son and best friend. Love you forever. From Daddy, Mummy, Calum and Amy and all our surrounding family and friends. We love you Ronan.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.