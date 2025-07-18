Ten great Irish restaurants for outdoor dining

Farmgate Lismore

17 Main Street, Lismore, Co Waterford; 087-8656231, farmgate.ie

Farmgate restaurant in Lismore, Co Waterford. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Set in the former O’Brien’s Pub building, which was subsequently home to The Chop House, this is now a serious diningroom with a long counter for walk-ins and a smaller room at the back. The menu sticks to local and seasonal produce – seafood chowder, deep-fried calamari, pan-fried halibut with leek and mussel sauce, duck leg confit with spring onion champ and buttered carrots. There’s also an 18-seat garden terrace – uncovered, unheated, and fully weather dependent. Corinna Hardgrave

Fisk

The Harbour Bar, Downings, Co Donegal; fiskseafoodbar.com

The Harbour Bar Downings Co Donegal Photo: Ali Dunworth

When the sun is shining there is no better place to be than outdoors at Fisk with a selection of their original seafood dishes lined up in front of you and a cold drink in hand. Think gochujang glazed trout, buttery brioche roll stuffed with prawn cocktail or spicy Bloody Mary topped with oyster and shrimp. It turns out that chef Tony Davidson is also rather handy with Mexican food too, so dig in. Joanne Cronin

Grangecon Kitchen

Main Street, Grangecon, Co Wicklow; 087-7478863, grangeconkitchen.ie

Grangecon Kitchen's 80-seat yurt-style tent. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A Green Egg barbecue runs hot here, chargrilling vegetables such as asparagus for brunch, served under a heated 80-seat yurt-style tent. Rose O’Toole (formerly of Misunderstood Heron, Aimsir) runs the kitchen, serving up Irish crab and smoked black pudding benedict, Doyle’s sausage brunch burger and house-made sourdough with romesco. The wood-fired oven slow-cooks meats for sandwiches and will fire up again for Grangecon Kitchen pizzas on summer weekends. Sunday pop-ups offer a set menu (€45-€55) built around local produce. CH

Helen’s Bar

Kilmackilogue, Co Kerry; 064-6683104

It’s a bit of a drive to Helen’s Bar, but the reward is a table outside overlooking Kenmare Bay – boats bobbing below, mountains stacked behind. The menu keeps it simple: bowls of mussels, plates of crab claws, fresh fish pulled from the bay and straight on to the plate. Good value, easy-going service and seafood that repays the detour in full. CH

King Sitric Seafood Bar

East Pier, Howth, Co Dublin; 01-8325235, kingsitric.ie

King Sitric in Howth, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Lobster grilled with garlic butter and chips sets the tone here, backed by wild Irish fish and chips, mussels with cream, garlic and white wine and crab claws caught aboard the Atlantic Freedom, served swimming in garlic butter. There’s also wild Irish smoked ling – “smokies” – baked with crème fraîche. A heated terrace with a permanent roof and three beach huts makes outdoor eating possible whatever the weather. CH

Oifig an Fish

Main Street, Clifden, Co Galway; 085-7122717, instagram.com/oifiganfish

Oifig an Fish, Clifden

In Clifden’s former post office, Michael and Hannah Nagle serve a seafood menu that gets straight to the point. Fish and chips (€21), half lobster and chips (€28), mussels with sourdough (€15), and crab claws (€16) are the backbone, while daily specials like mackerel with apple and cucumber (€12) keep things fresh. The live-fire konro grill adds a smoky edge, and outdoor seating with heaters and blankets makes it a great spot, rain or shine. Larger groups can book a two-set menu (€30-€65). CH

POTA

An Tulach, Baile na hAbhann, Co na Gallimhe; 085-7566963, pota.ie

Pota, one of the best daytime spots around

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna runs one of the best daytime spots around – breakfast, brunch and lunch built on proper seasonal produce. The taco with deep-fried Ros an Mhíl haddock, Aran Islands crab salad with Velvet Cloud yoghurt, and the toastie with Feeney’s pulled bacon collar are all worth the trip. Outside, there’s now a 40-seat garden, half covered, backed by 22 solar panels. They even make their own condiments, from honey mustard mayo to berry compote. CH

September

3 Bath Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 086-0507591, septemberdublin.com

September, Blackrock: A sea-view heated deck makes the most of the setting

Casual by day with small plates and sandwiches, more focused at night, William Browne’s Blackrock spot has James Strathern (ex-Dede, Orwell Road, Roe Wines) in the kitchen. There’s a short a la carte and a six-course tasting menu at €64. Cod and nduja arancini, red mullet crudo, wild garlic gnocchi and sausage and ricotta ravioli keep it tight. A sea-view heated deck with 12 uncovered seats makes the most of the setting. DJ nights and summer events are planned. CH

Tang

2 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin; 01-5310661, tang.ie

Tang in Cumberland Place, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Keith Coleman – formerly of Roots, Fumbally and Fia – is behind some of the best casual food in Dublin. The evening menu runs Thursday to Saturday: roast Iona Farm carrots with labneh and chermoula, cauliflower with smoky cashew sauce, free-range chicken thigh with tzatziki and hot honey. The sheltered 42-seat garden, planted and properly thought through, is one of the best places in the city to sit and eat when the weather behaves. A new bakery and test kitchen are on the way later this year. CH

The Coach House

Main Street, Roundwood, Co Wicklow; 01-23360106, thecoachhouse.ie

The Coach House, Roundwood, Co Wicklow

In a restored 1820s coach house, Ciaran Kiely (ex-Oliveto) is cooking over a bespoke ember pit, working with Ballincarey Organic Farm, An Tairseach and Higgins butchers. The menu runs from Sheelagh’s beetroot with St Tola’s goat’s cheese to Kilmore Quay monkfish, pork belly, and a Wagyu cheeseburger that means business. Outside, a 40-seat terrace – half covered, marble tables, wood stove and heaters – makes outdoor eating worth a gamble. Thursday nights run a two- or three-course neighbourhood menu. CH