Harris ‘concerned’ about level of garda resources being used on road traffic policing

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he is “concerned” about the level of garda resources currently allocated to road traffic policing.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Harris said he wanted to see resources increased and that the country was “not in a good place at all” when it came to the trend of rising road deaths.

The Fine Gael leader, who is due to meet with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) this afternoon, said he had confidence in the State agency but that there needed to be a “stock take, to see how it can be improved”.

Mr Harris said it had been a “very bad year so far” in relation to road traffic deaths, with 63 people losing their lives on Irish roads with half of them aged below 30.

“This is an extraordinarily serious issue,” he told reporters in Dublin. “We’ve made a lot of progress in recent years as a country but we have seen a lot of that progress now be reversed.”

Mr Harris said he and the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee were meeting with the RSA to hear “what they intend to bring to the table” as well as ensuring “as a Government we’re doing everything we possibly can”.

He added he wanted to hear what the RSA intended to do to give not just the Government, “but the people of Ireland confidence that everything that is humanly possible is being done”.

Mr Harris also said he would be raising the issue of the backlog in driving test times, which was something the Government wanted to see progress on.

The Taoiseach said he had met with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last week and the ministerial road safety committee would convene next week.

Mr Harris said the Garda Commissioner had committed to growing the number of gardaí in the road traffic division this year and looking at other ways to focus on road safety during a garda’s regular beat.

He said he was concerned about the level of Garda resources in road traffic policing and the Garda Commissioner had to “make difficult decisions with the resources available to him”.

“I want to see those resources increase, so does he and he expects him to increase during the course of this year,” he said.

The Taoiseach also said everyone had a responsibility not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“You don’t need a Garda to tell you not to take drugs and drive and we really have to start having conversations in our families in the workplace around this sort of trend,” he said.

He added: “We need to come at this from all angles, including our own behaviour.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers said the Road Traffic Bill, which includes reductions in speed limits, reform of penalty points, and mandatory drug testing at the scene of serious collisions, needed to be complemented with a “serious uplift in enforcement” and that “enforcement levels have collapsed”.

“We also need to bring through measures and recommendations on reforming the Road Safety Authority,” he said.

“It’s an agency that’s been in existence for 20 years. We’ve had a consultation on their remit and we hope to bring recommendations to Government in the summertime on how we can reform the RSA so we can really accelerate the work of our wider road safety strategy.”