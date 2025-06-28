Man (20s) dies after being struck by a car in Ballymun, Dublin

Garda forensic collision investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene at Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has died after being hit by a car in north Dublin in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred in Ballymun shortly before 5am, An Garda Síochána said.

“At approximately 4:55am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic incident involving a car and a pedestrian at Balbutcher Lane,” the force said in a statement.

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The road was closed on Saturday morning to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to carry out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions were in place.

An Garda Síochána appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of Balbutcher Lane and Balcurris Park areas of Ballymun, between 4am and 5am, and have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.”

Gardaí at Ballymun station can be contacted on (01) 6664400 or through the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The young man killed in the incident is the 82nd person to die on the State’s roads this year, with the total including 22 pedestrians.