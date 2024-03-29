‘Shock and disbelief’ at funerals held for four killed in Armagh crash

The coffin of Keith Morrison is taken from the back of a truck as it arrives for his funeral at Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Tynan, Armagh. The 22-year-old died along with three other people in a road traffic accident on Sunday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Funeral services for three of the four people killed in a single-car crash near Armagh last weekend are taking place on Good Friday.

Marina Crilly (24), Emma Mallon (22), Philip Mitchell (27) and Keith Morrison (22), all from the Armagh area, were formally named by police on Wednesday as the victims of the road crash last weekend.

The collision, which involved a grey Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

(L-R) Marina Crilly, Phil Mitchell, Emma Mallon and Keith Morrison who died in a Co Armagh crash on Sunday

Police said the driver and three passengers were all declared dead at the scene.

At the funeral liturgy service for Ms Crilly at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymacnab, the priest said: “It is a very sad day for all the families who lost loved ones last Sunday morning.”

He paid tribute to the four young people killed in the crash: “Philip, Keith, Emma and our own parishioner Marina Crilly.

“We all felt the shock and the disbelief. We felt that such a tragedy couldn’t have happened and shouldn’t have happened.

“All the occupants were so young with a life ahead of them.”

Ms Crilly, a care home worker who was the mother of a young boy, was remembered for her faith as well as her love of fashion and music.

The priest said: “Marina touched all our lives and helped us keep alive the values and ideals she put before us; her kindness, her love, her friendliness, her devotion to Our Lady and her devotion to her family.”

At the service for Mr Morrison, his stepmother Christine Wright delivered a tribute on behalf of the family.

Speaking during the service at Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Ms Wright said: “Such a kind, caring, lovable, little rogue, the cheeky grin and the sparkle in his eyes. He would have done anything to help anyone and took great joy in helping out people – but don’t ask him during silage season!”

She added: “We are all so proud of this young man and what he has accomplished in a short life. We want this to be a celebration of a young life. We will miss him.”

The service for Mr Mitchell is scheduled for later on Friday while Ms Mallon’s funeral service will be held on Sunday.