Armagh crash: Investigation ongoing as four killed in ‘unspeakable tragedy’ are named

Four people died in a crash near Armagh city early on Sunday morning.

The four young people who died in a Co Armagh crash on Sunday morning have been named.

The single-vehicle crash involving a Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road near Armagh city at around 2.10am on Sunday. The scene remained closed on Monday as a police continue their investigation.

The victims, who were in their 20s, have been named locally as Philip Mitchell, Emma Mallon, Keith Morrison and Marina Crilly.

It is understood Mr Mitchell and Ms Crilly were from Armagh city and Ms Mallon and Mr Morrison were from near Middletown, close to the Co Monaghan border.

All four were declared dead at the scene.

DUP MLA William Irwin said the car “hit a tree and burst into flames”.

“I have been talking to neighbours that live close by about what happened and everyone is in a total state of shock,” he told the BBC.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland officer described the Co Armagh incident as an “unspeakable tragedy” for the victims’ families and the wider community.

“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now under way and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the collision investigation unit,” Paul McGrattan, the district commander superintendent, said on Sunday.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

In a separate weekend crash, a pedestrian in his 40s died after being hit by a car on the Forkhill Road in Newry, Co Down, on Saturday.

Police received a report of the incident involving a man and a Nissan car at 10.40pm on Saturday. The man was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

TUV chairman Keith Ratcliffe said a “sense of profound shock” had gripped the community of Newry and Armagh following the five deaths.

“I offer the sympathy of my party and myself to the loved ones left behind,” he said. “I trust the police investigation will get to the bottom of what exactly took place.

“Regardless of the circumstances, however, these tragic accidents are a sobering reminder of the need for care on our roads.”

Fifteen people have been killed on Northern Ireland’s roads so far this year, two more than the same period last year.