Fire at empty Brittas building rumoured to be earmarked for asylum accommodation

Firefighters in Co Dublin are continuing to battle a blaze at a premises in Brittas that has been rumoured in recent weeks to be the location of a new centre for international protection applicants.

According to Dublin Fire Brigade, seven units were called to tackle the fire at vacant building in Brittas, Co Dublin that used to be a nursing home.

The emergency services were called to the building at Crooksling off the Blessington Rd at 7am on Sunday.

As of 10am, the operation was ongoing and traffic restrictions were in place.

READ MORE

Firefighters were called at 7am to vacant buildings alight at Crooksling off the Blessington Road



7️⃣ Seven fire engines including a turntable ladder and emergency tender were sent to the scene



🛣️ Traffic restrictions on the #N81 due to hose lines



🚒 Operations are continuing pic.twitter.com/4srFwgqocc — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 4, 2024

Gardaí were also at the scene although it said in a statement there was no information as to the cause of the fire as yet.

While the rumours about the plans for the site have been dismissed as false by councillors in the area, protests have gained momentum in recent days.

Crooksling is about 8km south of Tallaght close to the village of Brittas. It is home to a large nursing home, St Brigid’s, that was closed down in March 2020.

In recent weeks, rumours spread that the home might be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

On Tuesday night, a group of people from Brittas gathered on the verge of the N81. A large sign had been prepared that said: ‘Brittas Community Says No. Please Listen to Us’.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters at the scene on Saturday night and again on Sunday morning as the emergency services arrived at the site of the fire.