Robert Baloucoune returns to Ulster side for Challenge Cup final against Montpellier

Robert Baloucoune returns to action for Ulster for Friday night's Challenge Cup final against Montpellier in Bilbao. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Challenge Cup final: Ulster v Montpellier, San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, 9pm local time/8pm Irish time – Live on ITV4 and Premier Sports 1

Ulster have been handed a huge boost with the return to action of winger Robert Baloucoune for the first time since his outstanding Six Nations campaign with Ireland for Friday night’s Challenge Cup final against Montpellier in Bilbao.

Baloucoune was named breakthrough player of the Six Nations but suffered an elbow injury in the final round victory over Scotland back in March that has kept him sidelined since.

Ulster will be without centre Stuart McCloskey after he picked up a hamstring injury in the semi-final victory over Exeter, with Jude Postlethwaite moving from outside to inside centre and James Hume coming in at No 13.

Jacob Stockdale was also ruled out of the final after undergoing surgery for a facial fracture he suffered in the win over Exeter, with Zac Ward moving over from the right wing to take his place.

Mike Lowry retains his spot at fullback, while Jack Murphy and Nathan Doak are again named as the halfback partnership.

Australian international loosehead Angus Bell returns to the frontrow to join Ireland internationals Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole.

Harry Sheridan comes into the secondrow for the suspended Ulster captain Iain Henderson and joins Ireland international Cormac Izuchukwu.

The backrow remains the same with Nick Timoney captaining the side from openside flanker, with in-form South African Juarno Augustus at number eight and David McCann at blindside.

On the bench, head coach Richie Murphy opts for a 5:3 split, with James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Charlie Irvine and Bryn Ward the forward replacements.

Conor McKee, Jake Flannery and Ethan McIlroy form the backline options for the final.

The game will take place during an early-summer heatwave in the north of Spain, with the temperature set to be still in the high 20s in Bilbao come kick-off at 9pm local time on Friday night.

ULSTER: Michael Lowry; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Jude Postlethwaite, Zac Ward; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Angus Bell, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole; Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu; David McCann, Nick Timoney (capt), Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Charlie Irvine, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy.

MONTPELLIER: Tom Banks; Gabriel N’Gandebe, Arthur Vincent, Auguste Cadot, Donovan Taofifenua; Domingo Miotti, Ali Price; Enzo Forletta, Jordan Uelese, Mohamed Haouas; Florian Verhaeghe, Tyler DuGuid; Lenni Nouchi, Alex Becognee, Billy Vunipola (capt).

Replacements: Lyam Akrab, Baptiste Erdocio, Wilfrid Hounkpatin, Adam Beard, Marco Tauleigne, Leo Coly, Thomas Darmon, Jon Echegaray.

Referee: M Carley (Eng).