Charming villa-style Victorian house by the sea in Bray for €695,000

Address : 3 Sidmonton Avenue, Bray, Co Wicklow Price : €695,000 Agent : DNG

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Sidmonton Avenue in Bray, Co Wicklow, is home to a row of charming villa-style Victorian cottages a pebble’s throw from the beach and promenade. Number 3 sits at the end of the terrace, and was in need of restoration when the owners bought it in 2018.

They stripped the house down to its barest shell and rebuilt, aiming to add contemporary design while preserving the period features of the house, including the original fireplaces and the front facade with its tall sash windows.

They installed steel beams to strengthen the structure and extended to the back to create an open-plan L-shaped kitchen/dining/family area, with a clever added feature: two sets of glazed bifold doors at 90 degrees to each other that open to the rear patio garden. When the doors are open, the garden becomes part of the main room – and with no pillar between the doors to obstruct movement, the outdoors and indoors blend. The garden faces southwest, allowing lots of light in.

The house has gas-fired central heating, and the owners also installed solar panels on the roof to make it more energy efficient and green-mortgage compliant.

The bespoke kitchen has quartz worktops with an attractive cork splashback, contemporary wall and floor units, integrated appliances and breakfast bar peninsula.

The floor is polished concrete with underfloor heating, and there’s an oak-panelled ceiling above the family area, plus a large concealed storage space behind rolling doors. The owners even found room for a small loo off this space.

Livingroom

Kitchen

Kitchen/dining/family room

Bathroom

To the front is the livingroom with an 11ft-high ceiling and original wooden floors, sash windows and shutters. The owners added modern louvred shutters which blend nicely with the sash windows, and an antique-style cast-iron radiator sourced from a German supplier – more of these ornate radiators are installed throughout the house. There’s a cast-iron fireplace with an appropriately named Hobbit stove, and bespoke cabinetry.

To the right of the hallway is a double-height room with a mezzanine stretching up to the roof. The owners took out the attic on this side of the house and added Velux windows and the mezzanine level, with solid oak floors and a toughened-glass balustrade, to create a space-efficient guest suite. Under the stairs to the mezzanine they put in a large walk-in wardrobe. This is a very versatile space – easily adaptable as a home office space or study. A small door on the mezzanine level leads to handy attic storage.

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Where possible, the owners sourced recycled and salvaged materials to refurbish the house; the stairs to the first floor, for example, are made with recycled fence posts from Texas. Upstairs are two double bedrooms with solid-oak flooring, original fireplaces with tiled hearths, cast-iron radiators and dormer windows with louvred shutters looking out southwest to Bray Head.

In between is the family bathroom, with free-standing oval bath, a walk-in rainfall shower and a large wash-hand basin sitting on a big block of recycled wooden shelving. The sanitaryware has brass fittings, and there is elegant tiling on the walls and floors.

The southwest-facing garden is designed to be a tranquil, low-maintenance space, with built-in seating, composite decking and raised beds with mature shrubs and trees, including an unusual Chinese rice-paper plant, jasmine, ferns and a willow trellis. There’s also a remote-controlled awning with integrated lighting.

The small, private front garden sits behind a cast-iron gate and mature hedging, with a sheltered gravelled seating area.

The seafront is just a short stroll away, as is Bray Dart station, while the town’s shopping streets are easy to access, along with walks to Bray Head. Bray is well served with primary and secondary schools, and sport and leisure facilities.

Number 3 Sidmonton Avenue, Bray, Co Wicklow, measures 117sq m (1,259sq ft), has a Ber of B3 and is now on the market with DNG seeking €695,000.

Family area with bifold doors to the patio

Mezzanine

One of two double bedrooms