Gardaí request services of State Pathologist’s Office after man’s body discovered in Co Kerry

Gardaí say there was no sign of any forced entry or disturbance at the house and the postmortem is a precautionary measure. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist Office following the discovery of the body of a man in his 60s at his home in north Co Kerry over the weekend.

The body of the man, who lived alone at his home in Scrahan near Duagh village, was found at about 3pm on Saturday by a relative when they called to visit the man.

Gardaí were alerted and a local GP was called. They pronounced the man dead at the scene before his body was removed to University Hospital in Tralee for a postmortem.

It is understood that Dr Linda Mulligan of the State Pathologist’s Office will travel to Kerry to carry out the postmortem on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Gardaí have also preserved the scene and Garda technical experts are to carry out a forensic examination for any clues that might assist investigators in their inquiries.

Gardaí say there was no sign of any forced entry or disturbance at the house and the postmortem is a precautionary measure but it will determine the course of their investigation.

They are also hoping the post-mortem will help establish how long the man may have been dead for as it appears the remains may have been at the house in Scrahan for some time.

Gardai have begun door to door inquiries in the rural area to try and establish the man’s last known movements and when he may have last been seen alive.

Anyone who can assist gardai in their investigation is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.