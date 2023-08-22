Man dies in early morning single-vehicle crash in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man in his 30s has died following a single vehicle car crash near Freshford, Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí said the crash that occurred at Clomantagh at about 1.30am on Tuesday, when the car hit a stone wall.

The man who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the mortuary in University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem is due to take place.

[ Woman dies in two-vehicle collision at Swinford, Co Mayo ]

A male passenger in the car, aged in his early 40s, was removed from the scene to the same hospital to be treated for injuries, which are said to be non-life threatening.

READ MORE

The road is currently closed as forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage - including dashcam - and were travelling in the area between 1am and 1.30am, are asked to make the footage available to gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The death brings to 113 the number of people killed on the Republic’s roads since the start of the year. The figure compares to the 98, for the number of people who died on the State’s roads in the similar period last year.