Two men die following road traffic incidents in Clare and Carlow

Two men have died following separate road traffic incidents in counties Clare and Carlow.

In Co Clare, gardaí attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a bicycle on the N67 Kilkee to Moyasta Road at Baunmore. The incident occurred shortly after 12.30pm. A male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and no other serious injuries were reported.

The N67 at Baunmore was closed on Wednesday evening and local diversions are in place. The services of forensic collision investigators have been requested.

Gardaí appealed to any road users who may have camera footage of the incident, or those who were travelling on the N67 in the Baunmore area between 12pm and 1pm and saw something, to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550.

Separately, a man in his 20s has died after falling from a truck during the course of his work in Co Carlow. The incident occurred at 1.30pm in the College Green area of Carlow town.

Gardaí said there are no road closures, but access has been disrupted to a number of houses in College Green.

The services of Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested and the Health and Safety Authority, which investigates workplace deaths, has also been notified.

Anyone with camera footage or who saw anything that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.