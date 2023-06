The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 30s died on Tuesday following a workplace accident on a farm in Co Meath.

Gardaí said they responded to reports of an incident shortly after 12.30pm in the Castletown area near Athboy, where the man suffered fatal injuries.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified.