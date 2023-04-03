Skellig Michael’s 2023 opening date announced as Saturday, May 13th

The OPW called on visitors to do their part to conserve the site as Skellig Michael joins a global project focused on the impact of climate change. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

The Unesco World Heritage site of Skellig Michael, or Sceilg Mhichíl, in Co Kerry will reopen for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13th, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced.

Visits are prohibited before this date, with the early medieval monastic site unmanned. No closing date has been given, but usually the island sees its last visitors at the end of September.

The OPW said that the opening time will, as always, be dependent on favourable weather, sea and island conditions.

The body also called on visitors to do their part to conserve the site as Skellig Michael joins a global project focused on the impact of climate change.

“This is a particularly vulnerable site and visitors are therefore asked to co-operate with our efforts to protect this monument,” the OPW said.

Dogs and other animals are not allowed at any time and visitors are reminded to be wary of falling rocks.

“Sceilg Mhichíl is one of Ireland’s most iconic heritage sites and plays an important role in the local tourism economy, which we are proud to support through this and other OPW sites in the county.” Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW said.

“Sceilg Mhichíl is undoubtedly one of the most challenging sites in the care of the OPW,” the Minister said, referring to its selection recently as one of 10 global sites for the climate study.

Skellig Michael is the only European site participating in the Preserving Legacies: A Future For Our Past project.

“Our team carries out tremendous work against the severe challenges of its location, isolation and unpredictable weather conditions to ensure safe access for visitors and the protection of the island’s heritage,” Mr O’Donovan said.

All prospective visitors are encouraged to view the Sceilg Mhichíl safety video before booking a visit to the island to get an idea of what to expect.

A visit to the monastery on the island will entail a climb of 618 steps, ascending over 180m.

Visitors with health issues are encouraged to “carefully consider their own limitations” before embarking on the climb. Booking is mandatory for those disembarking on the island.