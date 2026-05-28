Cross-Border awards for businesses building links North and South return for second year

Stelios Haj-Ioannou's North/South Business Co-Operation Awards had a successful first year’s outing last year, where the Belfast-based Juice Jar, represented by businessman, Sam Shephard (left) won the top €150,000. Photograph:Naoise Culhane

Cypriot-born billionaire, Stelios Haj-Ioannou’s awards for businesses that are building links between Northern Ireland and the Republic have opened for applications from aspiring candidates.

The North/South Business Co-Operation Awards had a successful first year’s outing last year, where the Belfast-based Juice Jar, represented by businessman, Sam Shephard won the top €150,000.

Begun in Belfast in 2019, the juice and healthy food store, Juice Jar, set up by Shephard and his wife Victoria, already has five branches in Northern Ireland, one in Bristol and two in Dublin.

The awards backed by the founder of the easyJet airline, who has long sponsored a similar award on his home island involving Greek and Cypriot entrepreneurs, was sparked by a conversation he had with former Irish diplomat, Dan Mulhall.

In all, a €500,000 prize fund is on offer to entrants, if they are building commercial links between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and contributing to economic cooperation across the island.

Married to Kerry woman, Orla Murphy, Hahi-Ioannou has long-standing ties with Ireland, beginning easyJet flights from Belfast to Luton in 1998 in the months after the Belfast Agreement was reached.

Unveiling the second year of the awards, Haji-Ioannou said they are about more than simple recognition for ambitious entrepreneurs, but rather are intended to foster and encourage deeper economic cooperation across the island.

“Businesses working together across borders create jobs, build trust and contribute to stronger and more connected communities,” he said, adding that last year’s awards demonstrated the talent that exists.

Once again, the awards will be presented at the Castle Leslie Estate, Co. Monaghan, chosen “to reflect the spirit of cross-community partnership and economic cooperation underpinning the initiative”.

The awards are being run in association with Co-operation Ireland, whose chief executive, Ian Jeffers said cross-border business partnerships play a hugely important role in supporting peace, prosperity and shared understanding on the island.

“By backing entrepreneurs who are building commercial links across the border, we are helping to strengthen relationships and create lasting opportunities for communities North and South,” he declared.

Applications are now open for cross-border business entrepreneurs that meet the criteria. Full details and entry forms are available at www.stelios.ie and www.stelios.foundation.