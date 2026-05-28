Ireland

Helicopter brought in to tackle large-scale gorse fire in Dublin mountains

Blaze near Glenasmole area is one of a number in recent weeks

Footage from the Bohernabreena reservoir in Dublin shows emergency services battling a gorse fire nearby.
Tim O'Brien
Thu May 28 2026 - 17:191 MIN READ

Firefighters at the scene of a large-scale gorse fire in the Dublin mountains on Thursday have brought in a helicopter to help fight the blaze.

The fire which, began overnight, is centred on the Piperstown Road area, near Glenasmole. Firefighters have been battling the fire since 2am.

The helicopter, which will drop water on the blaze, is in addition to three fire engines, a specialised jeep and a drone.

The fire brigade has appealed to the public to avoid the mountains and not fly drones in the area.

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A spokesman said local roads were obscured by smoke. The fire brigade has advised those living in the area who are affected by the smoke, to keep doors and windows closed.

Local farmers have also been urged to check on their livestock, if safe to do so.

A separate wildfire occurred earlier this month at Carrickgollogan, near Kilternan, in the foothills of the Dublin mountains.

Killiney Hill in south Dublin has also been hit by a number of gorse fires in recent weeks, with other parts of the country also seeing blazes in upland areas.

An extensive fire caused damage in the Backstairs Mountains in Co Carlow late last month.

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