Joe Bonamassa’s tribute album to Rory Gallagher ‘will bring a new audience to Rory’s music’

The music of Irish rock legend Rory Gallagher is set to get a new audience next month when modern-day blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa releases a live album of tribute concerts recorded last summer in Cork.

Gallagher’s brother Donal believes Bonamassa’s recreation of Gallagher’s Irish Tour ’74 – The Spirit of Rory Live from Cork – is sure to win new fans while also satisfying a demand from older aficionados.

“Joe’s three shows as part of Peter Aiken’s Live in the Marquee series last summer were magnificent and I think Joe’s new album of the concerts will bring a new audience to Rory’s music – it’s a new avenue for them and it’s great for the faithful too who may need a new injection from time to time,” he said.

Gallagher’s comments were echoed by promoter Peter Aiken who said the fact Bonamassa made a documentary about the concerts, already screened on PBS in the United States, has created a sense of excitement in advance of the album’s release next month.

“The record is a compilation from the three nights in the Marquee – I’ve heard it and it’s brilliant and I would hope it will resurrect more interest in Rory among younger fans,” said Aiken, whose late father, Jim Aiken, promoted Gallagher’s 1974 tour.

New Jersey-born Bonamassa has long described Gallagher as one of his heroes and said of the Cork concerts: “This was Rory’s town, and Rory’s people. We weren’t going to let them down. The crowds on those three nights were rowdy, raucous and Cork did their favourite son proud.

“I remember that voice and a singular guitar tone slicing through the walls of my bedroom at a very young age. My father, who exposed me to so many of the great guitarists of his era, was quick to encourage me to listen to Rory and glean what I could.”

He explained how Gallagher’s family had asked him to consider playing some of the music at a Cork venue.

Irish blues guitarist Rory Gallagher performing at the Rainbow Theatre in London in 1972. File Photograph: Getty

“The very thought frightened me,” he said of the request. “I was scared to even attempt it but at the same time so honoured that his family felt that I might be up to the task. I felt the very best I could hope for was to approach his catalogue with humility and reverence.”

He was ultimately joined on stage for one number by Gallagher’s original bassist, Gerry McAvoy.

Meanwhile, Donal Gallagher is preparing to head to Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, where his brother was born, for the annual Rory Gallagher International Festival. He will take part in a symposium on his brother while also looking forward to seeing legendary ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons play.

“They were big fans of Rory’s first few albums, and they invited him down to play with them in Houston and Dallas over Thanksgiving 1976 – they really respected him and inviting down at Thanksgiving was a real sign that they approved of his music and his playing,” he said.

About 30 acts will perform across 15 stages at this year’s festival, which runs from Thursday May 28th to Sunday May 31st.