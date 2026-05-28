Ireland v Qatar live updates: Follow the action from international friendly

Expect an experienced side tonight against Qatar, according to Heimir Hallgrímsson: “This is the only day we have a proper training session with everybody ready and fit, so we will go for experience tomorrow. We’ll start with the ones that have been with us before. That gives us another week to prepare the younger guys for the Canada match.

“Hopefully we can give some of them some time on the pitch [against Qatar], but given this is a strong opponent going for the World Cup, I know we need experience.”

More on that here, and also on Séamus Coleman:

[ ‘I feel good’: Séamus Coleman not planning retirement and hopes to play for Ireland at Euro 2028Opens in new window ]

“The official slogan of Qatar’s successful bid to host the 2022 World Cup was “Expect Amazing”. Perhaps wisely, the FAI has adopted a more low-key approach to marketing Thursday’s friendly," writes James McDermott about the opposition tonight. Last time they came to Dublin, Callum Robinson scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win.

[ Ireland meet Qatar somewhere between apathy and amazementOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly game against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium. Kickoff is at 7.45pm. It’s more than two months now since Ireland’s disappointment of failing to make the World Cup, after penalty shootout heartbreak in Prague in a playoff against the Czech Republic.

Ireland face their first official match since then, having played an unofficial game against Grenada when at a training camp in Spain two weeks ago, winning 5-0. They will face a Qatar side who have qualified for the World Cup, in a group with Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland. It will be a chance for some new players to get camps, but also a few of the main stars may play like Troy Parrott, Caoimhín Kelleher and Nathan Collins.

We will update you with the starting XI when it comes available.