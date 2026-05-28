Debutant Jaden Umeh gives life to Ireland in humdrum Qatar friendly

Republic of Ireland's Jaden Umeh is substituted on for his debut against Qatar. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Perhaps in time this humdrum international friendly will find its meaning as the evening some future Irish stars made their debuts.

For the sight of Jaden Umeh jinking between two Qatari players with his first touch in international football managed to spark the oohs and aahs around the Aviva. Until that, the evening was all just a bit Doh-a.

Umeh was one of three players given their bow by Heimir Hallgrímsson on a night when a largely lumbering and lifeless football game somehow ended up with both teams having a player sent off.

Corrie Ndaba, who plays his club football with Lecce, was introduced at the same time as Umeh – both crossing the whitewash for their debuts in the 75th minute – while Mason Melia replaced Troy Parrott in the final minute of normal time.

Umeh (Benfica) and Melia (Tottenham Hotspur) are both only 18 years of age and there are high hopes both will have long careers in green.

At 26, Ndaba is a bit older but he showed some decent awareness in the final five minutes with solid defensive work on the Irish left.

Ireland’s Corrie Ndaba. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Hallgrímsson had handed out seven debuts against Grenada a fortnight ago but once Ireland were reduced to 10 men late in the first half here, it was never likely the Irish manager would make wholesale changes.

Melia’s cameo wasn’t long enough to make an impact but a start is a start. The game itself lacked intensity and was played in a strange end-of-season school-holidays-incoming kind of atmosphere.

Indeed, outside of Jack Moylan, the most energetic folk in the stadium were the protesters against the Israel game throwing tennis balls from the stands during the first half. They managed to bring the game to a temporary halt on two occasions.

Still, nobody seemed to tell Moylan that everybody else was treating this as a casual early summer evening’s kickabout in Ballsbridge.

The Dubliner raced around the pitch like one of those PlayStation footballers whose energy bar never goes down, crashing through anybody wearing white. And with each tackle you could tell the mystified visitors were more than a little fearful at his eagerness: “Sorry, could somebody tell this guy we are heading off to the World Cup!”

Moylan was easily Ireland’s best player in the first half, involved in pretty much any positive passage of play created by the home team. He immediately built on his dream hat-trick debut against Grenada by delivering a cross from a fifth minute inswinging free that was headed home by Nathan Collins for Ireland’s opening goal against Qatar.

However, Moylan’s desire to be in the middle of the action at the Aviva ultimately brought his long-awaited home debut to an early end. The Lincoln City player was shown a red card by referee Jamie Robinson for a tackle on Jassim Gaber just moments before half-time.

It seemed a rather harsh decision by the official, but in such a low-tempo game Moylan had made himself conspicuous with his all-action high energy performance. Effectively, the referee was removing the briar from a field of begonias.

Ultimately, Ireland won 1-0. Three players made their international debuts. A May friendly international if ever there was one.