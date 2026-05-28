Ireland

Man arrested following discovery of woman’s body in Co Galway

Gardaí said they found deceased at location near emergency residential premises in Clifden

Gardaí said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Gardaí said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Thu May 28 2026 - 13:301 MIN READ

A man has been arrested following the discovery of the body of a woman in her 30s in Co Galway.

Gardaí said they were called to an emergency residential premises in Clifden on Thursday. The woman’s body was discovered nearby.

A man, who is also in his 30s, was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and is currently receiving medical treatment.

In a statement, the Garda said investigators are following a definite line of enquiry and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death. They said the incident did not happen in the emergency residential premises.

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