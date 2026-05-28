‘FTD brothers’ complete 32 marathons in 32 days across Ireland in aid of dementia research

Cian and Jordan Adams embrace after crossing the finish line in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Two brothers have completed 32 marathons in 32 days across Ireland – one in each county – in aid of dementia research.

Jordan and Cian Adams crossed the finish line in Merrion Square, Dublin, to a roaring crowd and chants of “ole ole ole”.

The brothers, who are from Redditch, England, with Irish connections from Longford and Leitrim, started the challenge in Co Antrim on April 27th – a day after Jordan completed the London Marathon with a 25kg fridge on his back. This made it 33 marathons in 33 days for the 31-year-old.

The brothers carry a rare gene for frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and have a 99.9 per cent chance that they will both develop the aggressive terminal illness in the 40s.

The brothers approach the finish line in Merrion Square. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

After crossing the finish line, Jordan told The Irish Times it was “extremely overwhelming” to see the crowd that gathered in support.

“Today I just wanted to enjoy it and feel a lot of pride, and ultimately celebrate what is the end of an incredible campaign and what feels like a piece of history,” he said.

“We can’t change the world. There’s people in places not too far from here that can and we’re going to go and make sure we have those conversations,” Jordan said.

“It’s money that moves the needle.”

His brother Cian (25) spoke of some challenges along the route. Jordan’s birthday coincided with their Co Wicklow marathon, which included a 487m climb that caused a “few harsh words said”.

From left: Kennedy Frampton, Jordan Adams, Cian Adams, Jordan's wife Agnes and Cian’s Partner Helen. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A highlight of the campaign he said was their Co Longford marathon, “seeing family, seeing where mum would’ve spent summers where our grandparents grew up”.

Their mother Geraldine died from FTD 52 in 2016 after being diagnosed six years prior.

Cian said running has helped him and his brother cope with their grief.

During a speech after the marathon, Jordan noted how difficult it was to watch his mother be “completely stripped of everything that made her the amazing human being she was”, adding how proud she would be of the accomplishment her family has made.

Jordan and Cian’s father, Glen Adams shared this pride in his boys but said “if I was Irish, I’d be very proud”.

“Ireland has done itself very proud on the support of my family,” Glen said.

Glen described his role in the campaign as a “pack mule”, adding that “if something needs carrying, I carry it”. In the mornings before each marathon, Glen loaded up their truck with everything needed for the day ahead whether it be orange juice or shaving cream.

The brothers in Merrion Square on Thursday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Alzheimer Society of Ireland chief executive Andy Heffernan said the campaign exceeded “way beyond our expectations”.

“They [the brothers] really have resonated with people of all ages in every country of Ireland,” he said.

The pair, who call themselves “the FTD brothers”, have raised more than £1.6 million (€1.8 million) for dementia research over the course of their journey.