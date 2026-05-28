Oil prices surge as Iran and US trade air strikes; Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ US ally Oman

Main points

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it targeted a US airbase after the US military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, US president Donald Trump rejected a report he was close to a compromise deal with Tehran

He also threatened to “blow up” Oman, a long-time US ally, if it fails to “behave”

Oil prices, having fallen more than 5 per cent on Wednesday, rebounded after reports of the escalation in hostilities

Key reads

Iran condemns US attacks

Tehran condemns the ‌US attack on areas in ​Iran’s Bandar Abbas, the country’s foreign ministry ​spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei ⁠said in a ‌statement ‌on Thursday.

Iran ​also expresses solidarity ⁠with ​Oman after “US officials’ ​threats”, Baghaei ‌added, following president ​Donald Trump’s threat to ⁠blow ⁠up ​Oman if it did not “behave just like everybody else” in regards ‌to the ⁠control of the Strait ‌of Hormuz. - Reuters

Iran’s internet partly restored after 88 days

A man and woman check his smartphone in Tehran, Iran. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/Polaris for The New York Times

After 88 days of near-total internet blackout in Iran, long-delayed messages, images and poems flooded phones and social media feeds at about 5pm on Tuesday, when still-limited connectivity flickered back to life, reports Deepa Parent.

The first reactions, however, were not celebratory. Many new posts were threaded with scepticism, anxiety and anger.

Ellie* (42), an artist from Tehran, was able to connect for the first time since February 28th, when the US and Israel attacked Iran. “I lit a cigarette, played SoundCloud and listened to our favourite music,” she said. “Ali [her husband] and I held back tears, then cried and convinced ourselves that this was a small taste of a much greater freedom after the fall of this regime ... and we truly believe it.”

For the full article, click here.

Two Lebanese people killed in Israeli strikes

People look at the damages at the site of an Israeli strike in Tyre, southern Lebanon, on May 28th, 2026. Photograph: KAWNAT HAJU / AFP via Getty Images

Two people were killed in Tyre in an Israeli drone strike on Thursday morning, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said residents in the area should move north, warning it would act “with great force” against the Iran-backed Hezbollah in the zone.

The statement on Wednesday appeared to signal a further escalation after more than 120 strikes hit Lebanon’s south and east on Tuesday, despite a ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is hitting Hizbullah targets in the ancient coastal city in southern Lebanon, a day after issuing a warning forcing thousands of people to leave Tyre and surrounding areas. - Guardian

More information on US attack on Iran

The US has targeted a military facility in Iran and downed four attack drones, US officials said, which prompted an apparent Iranian retaliatory attack on an American airbase in Kuwait.

US Central Command forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat around the Hormuz strait, according to the officials, and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone.

Iranian state broadcaster Irib reported later on Thursday the Revolutionary Guards had targeted an American base in Kuwait “that served as the source of the attack”.

Kuwait’s army confirmed its air defences were intercepting missile and drone threats just before 6am in Kuwait City. - Guardian

One Israeli soldier killed and two injured

The Israeli Military said a soldier had been killed and two others injured in Northern Israel.

Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of his cabinet at the White House on Wednesday, May 27th, 2026. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times.

Donald Trump has threatened to “blow up” Oman if it fails to “behave” in a casual aside during a cabinet meeting, as the US scrambles to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president made the threat after reports of talks between Iran and Oman about jointly charging a toll for ships passing through the crucial waterway, which has been all but closed since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran.

“The strait is going to be open to everybody,” Trump declared on Tuesday. “Nobody’s going to control it. We’re going to watch over it. We’ll watch over it. But nobody’s going to control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have.” - Guardian

Oil prices increase

Oil prices have rebounded after reports of the escalation in hostilities, after falling by five per cent on Wednesday.

Brent North Sea crude, the main international benchmark, rose by 1.8 per cent in Thursday morning trade to $95.95 (€82.61) a barrel.

Kuwait and Israel responding to hostile activity

Kuwait, which hosts a large US base, said it was ‌responding to ‌missile ​and drone attacks without saying where the attacks were coming from.

Israel also reported sounding sirens regarding hostile aircraft activity in northern Israel.

The Israeli Military also said it had begun striking Hizbullah infrastructure in Southern Lebanon. - Reuters

Iran targets US base after US drones attack operation near Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary ‌Guard targeted a US airbase on Thursday after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes on an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz, hours after president Donald Trump rejected a report he was close to a ​compromise deal with Tehran.

The US official told Reuters the military shot down four Iranian attack drones and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone.

“These actions were measured, purely defensive ​and intended to maintain the ceasefire,” the official said.

The IRGC said it targeted a US base in response to what it described as an early morning US attack near Bandar Abbas airport, Tasnim news agency reported.

The IRGC said it targeted ⁠the US airbase from which the attack on the control station near Bandar Abbas was launched, without identifying the base. - Reuters