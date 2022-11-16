Woman (70s) dies in Meath road crash

A female pedestrian in her 70s has died following a road crash in Co Meath on Wednesday afternoon.

The road traffic collision, involving the woman and a car, occurred at 1.25pm in the Kilcarn Court area of Navan.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while no other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested, gardaí said. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Kilcarn Court area between 1pm and 1.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.